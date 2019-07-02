Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

More Stories

cade mooney collins class defence department department of defence editors picks navy photographer submarine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man rides away from police on a moped

    premium_icon Man rides away from police on a moped

    Crime Drug driver evades police after riding across football field and paddock.

    RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    premium_icon RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    Council News Recycling in the Whitsundays is in for a shake-up

    Bonus pay as teachers strike deal with state

    premium_icon Bonus pay as teachers strike deal with state

    Education Top teachers will earn more than $100,000 in the new deal

    FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    premium_icon FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    People and Places Did this woman look after your kids?