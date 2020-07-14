Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Letters to the Editor

Mystery surrounds effectiveness of COVID-19 app

20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING media reports that the COVID-19 app has been downloaded to about 6.5 million mobile phones, it isn't working.

A bit of research seems to reveal that it actually picked up one case. It's almost impossible to get a summary as to whether the app ever really actually worked or not.

Community Newsletter SignUp

We're not saying it doesn't work at all, though there is little evidence that it is effective, but no one is saying how many cases have been detected either.

So maybe it's likely that it isn't doing what it was intended to do and was/is a major flop. I hope that I'm wrong but the odds seem to say otherwise.

Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don't overcrowd.

We see what's happening in Victoria and New South Wales.

We don't want to be next.

But with the border now open, we see thousands of tourists flocking in and we fear an infected case or two may well slip through and that's all that's needed to start another disaster, if not detected immediately.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        premium_icon Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        News With the Federal Government expected to “phase back” JobSeeker payments, the number of people on welfare benefits in some Queensland suburbs has tripled since the...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        premium_icon Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        Crime ‘It wasn’t just all me’: Woman basher’s words to court after pleading guilty to...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        Crime A Marian woman discovered the two tortured birds glued to a signpost in a state...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Dam development would sacrifice significant landmark

        premium_icon Dam development would sacrifice significant landmark

        Opinion This letter to the editor writer argues the Urannah Dam development would...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM