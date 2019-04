A BOAT washed up on Bucasia Beach this past Sunday and has now sat for seven days unclaimed.

The Daily Mercury has checked with Mackay, Northern Beaches and Whitsunday police stations and the boat is yet to be reported as stolen.

There have been no reports of marine emergencies to VMR or any other emergency services.

If you recognise this boat, or have any information on how it came to be washed ashore please email news@dailymercury.com.au.