Menu
Login
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Money

NAB faces class action over card insurance

27th Sep 2018 10:06 AM

A LAW firm says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings in Federal Court against NAB over the sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.

ASX-listed Slater and Gordon alleges National Australia Bank and its MLC subsidiary engaged in unconscionable conduct, contravening the 2001 ASIC act, by selling insurance to card holders who were ineligible to claim.

""In the case of the life cover, the policy was of minimal value to many customers. NAB admitted as much in the Royal Commission," Slater and Gordon class actions principal lawyer Andrew Paull said in a statement.

Related Items

Show More
banking royal commission class action credit card insurance editors picks nab national australia bank

Top Stories

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    News IT'S the dilemma faced by dog owners who work long hours.

    • 27th Sep 2018 1:50 PM
    Teal ribbons for October

    Teal ribbons for October

    News Teal ribbons for October

    • 27th Sep 2018 1:33 PM
    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    News $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    • 27th Sep 2018 1:30 PM
    Sports expo proves a winner

    Sports expo proves a winner

    News Sports expo proves a winner

    • 27th Sep 2018 1:07 PM

    Local Partners