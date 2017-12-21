Menu
Nada to NIDA for Cannonvale actor

175020000335
by Tamera Francis

WHITSUNDAY local John-Pierre Yerma returns home after filming wrapped in Sydney on his latest John K-ay films alleged million dollar project.

Mr Yerma features as Detective Dwayne in the drama packed feature film Cop's Enemy, which had its red carpet premiere in Australia during early December and is available to purchase on DVD and other platforms as of December 1.

With a portfolio 15 acting credits including the roles in the films Happy Feet, Rip Tide, 2:22, Greed and TV roles in Neighbours and Rake, Mr Yerma said the film is "full of twists and turns, love, romance and action.”

Since the mid 80's Mr Yerma has called the Whitsundays home and has managed to sustain a successful acting career ever since he made the move to Cannonvale when he was aged 25.

Mr Yerma was prompted by a friend in 2014 to "take acting more seriously,” in which he did and self-taped an audition for the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) and became one of eight people selected.

Since then, Mr Yerma has travelled Australia doing what he loves; performing on a worldwide stage and manages to come home to Cannonvale every few weeks in his time off.

At age 52 his long-term goal is to continue acting and hopes to do more with locally based studios in the coming years.

JP's tips for local actors in working the audition process

-Read the script

-Show up at your audition on time.

-Sharpen your listening skills.

-Enjoy the moment.　

-Know your lines.

-Research.

-Relax.

Whitsunday Times

