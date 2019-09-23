Nadia stuns in solo Brownlows appearance

The Brownlow Medal may be a few hours away but that hasn't stopped the women of AFL from turning on the glam now.

The preparations for AFL's night of nights started early, with attendees documenting getting ready on Instagram.

Nadia Bartel was the first to share her red carpet look and was stunning in a vintage blue J'Aton Couture.

Bartel also shared a photo of herself trying on a gold gown earlier that day, writing that she was excited to be hosting the red carpet.

"Brownlow prep with my girl @abbey_gelmi when you can't pick which pair of shoes," she added.

It's the first solo appearance for Bartel, who has been a regular attendee of the Brownlows for almost a decade.

She will be hosting Channel 7's coverage of the event alongide Campbell Brown, Abbey Gelmi and Josh Gibson.

Bartel will also be walking the red carpet without former Geelong player Jimmy Bartel after the couple announced their split in August.

The couple had been prominent on the Melbourne social scene and have two sons together, Aston and Henley.

Elsewhere celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson shared updates of Jessie Murphy, the wife of Carlton FC star Marc Murphy and Gelmi getting their hair done.

The Brownlow Medal has been awarded to the AFL's best and fairest player since 1924.

It is traditionally held the week before the AFL grand final at Crown Casino and has evolved into one of the biggest Melbourne red carpet events of the year.