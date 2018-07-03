NAIDOC Family Fun Day unites community at Dingo Beach

NAIDOC: The Proserpine Indigenous Reference Group will be running a Family Fun Day at Dingo Beach.

JOIN the Whitsunday community in celebrating the history, culture and achievements of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Dingo Beach on July 14.

NAIDOC week runs from July 8-15 and is held annually to recognise the significant history and contributions of the indigenous members of our community.

This year's theme is "Because of her, we can” which celebrates the essential role that indigenous women play and have played in the past as active role models in the community.

The Proserpine Indigenous Reference Group will host an entertaining and lively day out kicking off from 10am and running until 3pm with music, dance and storytelling as just a few of the amusements to look forward to.

Families are invited to demonstrate their creative skills in competitive sandcastle building and a fishing competition and kids can bounce the day away on the jumping castle.

Go into the draw to win exceptional prizes in the raffle and enjoy food and drink in the sunshine by the beach.

A free bus will be leaving Proserpine for Dingo Beach at 9am.

To book a seat, contact Kalila on 0439 791 543 before places run out.

NAIDOC Week: