A man's body was found in Bowen on Saturday morning.
A man's body was found in Bowen on Saturday morning.
Naked body found in Bowen

by Kyle Evans
22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:19 PM

THE body of a 47-year-old man has been found after being washed ashore at Dalrymple Point in Bowen on Saturday.

A couple discovered the body during an early morning walk sometime between 7.30 and 8am in an isolated part of the beach, near Wentworth Street.

Bowen Police confirmed the man was found naked without any marks on his body, however police are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of death.

"At this stage we don't know the cause of death and we are waiting a post mortem result/autopsy which will be done on Wednesday," Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said.

"There is a myriad of things that could've happened.

"The autopsy will determine the cause of death."

