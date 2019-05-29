Menu
Adam Wratten
Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

29th May 2019 11:39 AM
A 38-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in deep water after members of the public saw him enter a boat at the Bundaberg City Marina.

Approximately 3.10pm yesterday the man could be heard damaging property on the boat where he armed himself with two knives and appeared to be naked.

After he began approaching members of the public he was tasered and restrained by police, before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital for a mental health assessment.

He was charged with one count of going armed to cause fear and one count of entering a premises.

The 38-year-old appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

On the enter premises and commit indictable offence he was sentenced to nine months jail.

On the going armed as to cause fear he was given six months jail.

He will be released on parole on August 29.

