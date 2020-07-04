NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

Here’s a list of the drink and drug drivers who appeared before Bowen Magistrates Court this week.

Here’s a list of the drink and drug drivers who appeared before Bowen Magistrates Court this week.

HERE'S a list of the drink and drug drivers that faced Bowen Magistrates Court this week.

PENALTY REDUCED FOR 'EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES'

A BOWEN woman who blew more than three times the legal limit and crashed into a parked car was driving to hospital after being told her husband only had hours to live.

Winifred May Nish fronted Bowen Magistrates Court this week charged with one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Emma Myors told the court police were called to a traffic crash on Livingstone St about 3.50pm on May 11, where it appeared the 72-year-old had crashed into a parked car.

She was seen to by paramedics and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .187.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said five years ago Nish's husband had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer and a few days before the offence, he had been admitted to hospital and the prognosis was not good.

"She had been asleep and received a phone call from the hospital that her husband only had hours to live," Ms Vernon said.

"She's not ordinarily a day drinker and particularly not inclined to drink such quantities in the morning.

"She did get in her car and attempted to drive to hospital and that's when the incident happened."

The court heard Nish's husband passed away the next day.

Ms Vernon said given Nish's early plea of guilty to the driving under the influence of liquor charge and her lack of criminal history, a fine and disqualification would be appropriate punishment.

During sentencing, Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he accepted there were exceptional circumstances surrounding the offence but in hindsight, the situation could have been handled better.

"You could have gotten to the hospital either by taxi or have someone drive you there, that's in hindsight and I do appreciate the circumstances," Mr Muirhead said.

"You've had a licence for quite some time and you've had no convictions at all."

Given the circumstances, Mr Muirhead opted to reduce the fine and disqualification period from the level they would usually be, which is between 15-18 months and fine of usually $1600 or higher.

Nish was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

The conviction was recorded.

More stories:

14 days in custody deemed enough for serial DVO breacher

'I want to be there when karma f**** your a** like a cactus'

'Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous'

SPARED JAIL SENTENCE

SECURING stable employment saved a Bowen man from being sentenced to jail for a drug driving offence, after he was caught by police with two drugs in his system.

John Philip Brazil pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving while on a probationary licence in Bowen Magistrates Court this week after being nabbed on Herbert St in March.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said analysis of Brazil's saliva showed it contained marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Lawyer Leah McDonnell told the court Brazil was a boilermaker by trade and about seven weeks afterwards he secured employment.

The 42-year-old did have previous offences on his history that occurred in Townsville and was in and out of employment, Ms McDonnell said.

Since then he returned to Bowen after being injured quite severely in a pushbike accident last year, she said.

"The driver of the vehicle who impacted him was charged as a result of that matter and he sustained quite serious injuries as a result," she said.

Ms McDonnell said he was subjected to random drug and alcohol testing through his employment and he was required to drive to various places for work.

The court heard that there would be an inconvenience caused to Brazil's employer but he had provided a glowing reference, despite the fact Brazil was still working out his three-month probationary period.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said fines had previously been imposed for Brazil's offences, of which there had been four in the past two years, but he had continued to reoffend.

Mr Muirhead pressed that a more serious penalty needed to be considered, but given Brazil had secured a full-time job, he decided that ordering Brazil to serve jail time would be unjust.

"If you're back in court for a fifth time, in my view, then the penalty will be imprisonment," Mr Muirhead said.

Brazil was fined $1200 and he was disqualified from driving for nine months.

The conviction was recorded.

People appear in court on drink and drug charges each week.

TWO DRUGS DETECTED

A BOWEN man who was caught driving with two types of drugs in his system has been granted the ability to drive for work purposes.

Ryan John Kruse pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court this week to one count of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Emma Myors said Kruse tested positive for drugs in his saliva when tested by police on Herbert St.

Further testing revealed both marijuana and methylamphetamine in the 24-year-old's saliva.

The court heard that Kruse was on-call for work 24 hours a day and given he had not had a drug driving conviction within the past five years, Magistrate Ron Muirhead was able to grant him a work licence.

Mr Muirhead said Kruse would only be allowed to drive for work purposes and would be required to keep a logbook.

Kruse was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for all other purposes for four months.

The conviction was recorded.

More stories:

Heartless owners dump seven puppies near river

Airlie clubs hit out at Premier's call to sit down

READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

10 TO 20 CANS OF BEER BEFORE DRIVING

A MAN who admitted to having a 'bit of pot' in his car when pulled over by police at Collinsville was also found to be driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Bowen Magistrates Court this week heard that Aaron William Crouther was pulled over on June 15 and police spotted what they thought was an unsecured rifle in the footwell of his vehicle, but the suspected weapon turned out to be a gel blaster.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the 34-year-old was asked if he had anything else in the vehicle and told police he had a 'bit of pot'.

The court heard he was detained and searched, with police uncovering two bags of marijuana, totalling about five grams, as well as a metal pipe with burnt residue.

Sgt Myors said Crouther admitted he had used the pipe to smoke marijuana.

Police discovered the Darwin man had been disqualified from driving on June 9 and a roadside breath test also revealed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .108.

He admitted he had drunk 10-20 cans of beer throughout the day, the court heard.

This week he pleaded guilty to four charges - one count each of drink driving, driving while disqualified by court order repeat offender, possessing pipes or utensils that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Peter Vernon said after Crouther's court appearance on June 9, he went to Collinsville to go camping.

"After a week he ran out of supplies and drove back into town and obviously he had been drinking," she said.

"The cannabis found in the vehicle was for personal use."

The court heard the man was planning to move back to Darwin later this month.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead ordered Crouther to pay a total of $2900 in fines and disqualified him from driving for a total of two and a half years.

Mr Muirhead warned Crouther about the possible consequences if he was found driving while disqualified again.

"If you drive again with your record now then there's a high chance of prison being imposed," Mr Muirhead said.

"These disqualification orders apply anywhere in Australia."

Convictions were recorded.

THREE TIMES LIMIT

A Collinsville man who was caught driving while more than three times the legal limit has been hit with a fine.

Peter James Fell appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court via phone this week and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard that Fell was pulled over on Stan St in Collinsville in March and recorded a reading of .151.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Fell had displayed a good record in recent years and had pleaded guilty early.

He therefore ordered the 59-year-old to pay a $1000 fine and disqualified him from driving for six months.

The conviction was recorded.