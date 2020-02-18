NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink drivers front court

A COLLINSVILLE man who recorded more than three times the legal limit was among the list of drink drivers who faced Bowen Magistrate Court this week.

Blake Anthony Mival, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bowen Magistrate Court last week.

Mival was intercepted by police on Scottville Rd, Collinsville at about 1.30am on February 2, where he recorded a BAC of 0.171.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Mival told police he had consumed liquor and would be ‘way over the limit’.

The court heard Mival was picking up friends and could ‘walk straight’, so believed he would be okay to drive.

Mival was fined $1400, with conviction recorded. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SHOT MADE BAC RISE

Kym Therese Moxham, 36, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 31.

The court heard Moxham was intercepted on Herbert St, Bowen, about 10.30pm and returned a BAC of 0.112.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said Moxham had taken a shot of alcohol before she drove, so her BAC continued to climb.

Character references for Moxham said the incident was greatly out of character, and she had no previous criminal history.

Taking in her personal circumstance and early plea of guilty, Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Moxham $700, with conviction recorded. She was disqualified from driving for three months.

CAUGHT DURING PUB DROP-OFF

Bowen man, Callum Alexander Butler, 23, pleaded guilty to drink driving after recording a BAC of 0.112.

Butler was intercepted by police in Bowen on January 19, about 3.31am, where he made admissions to drinking three Great Northern beers before driving.

Butler said he was dropping a friend off from the pub after he saw ‘people getting aggressive and using bottles as weapons’.

He was fined $800, with conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for four months.

LICENCE CANNED

Christopher Lee Weir, 45, of Bowen, was found with empty cans of beer in his car when police intercepted him.

The court heard Weir was stopped on George St, Bowen, on January 22 about 12.52am after police noticed the vehicle when patrolling Santa Barbara Parade.

The court heard Weir recorded a BAC of 0.77, with police observing open cans of Carlton Dry in the vehicle.

Weir said he was collecting a friend when he was intercepted by police. He was fined $750, conviction recorded. He was disqualified from driving for four months.

DEEP WATER FOR DORY DRIVER

Nathan Lee Donaldson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs when water police tested the dory driver.

Donaldson was the driver of a white dory fishing in Crofton reef when Townsville Water Police intercepted him.

The 39-year-old Bowen man was tested and returned positive to marijuana. He was fined $400, with conviction recorded and his marine licence was disqualified for one month.

WORK LICENCE APPROVED

Karen Auda, 53, of Blackwater, pleaded guilty to drink driving, recording a BAC of 0.77.

The court heard Auda was intercepted by police on Littlefield St, Blackwater, at about 10.45pm on December 14.

Sgt Myors said Auda told police she had just pulled out after leaving her home, and complied with police.

She was fined $500, with conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for three months.

She was granted a work licence between the hours of 8.30am and 6pm for her job as a tenancy inspector.