Crime
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers revealed
- Christopher Leigh Burdon pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving on June 23 at Glenden. He was fined $500 and his licence was banned for one month.
- Shaun E Benjamin Fulton refused to give police a specimen of breath or blood after he was stopped on June 1 at Cathu O'Connell River Rd. This effectively means he is treated the same as someone charged with the more serious driving while under the influence. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis or blood for test on requirement, was fined $1660 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
- An arrest warrant was issued for Julian Groll after he failed to show up at Mackay Magistrates Court for a drug-driving matter. He is charged with driving a motor vehicle while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva. Magistrate Damien Dwyer told the court Mr Groll said informed the court he did not come because "he couldn't afford it”. I'll send him an invitation,” Mr Dwyer said ordering the warrant.
- Musician Leon Brendan Hall admitted he smoked marijuana the night before he was stopped while driving on Victoria St on April 27. Mackay Magistrates Court heard he had been moving the vehicle was one parking spot to another. He pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months. Hall was granted a restricted licence for the disqualification period.
- John Allan Heiler had drugs in his system when police stopped tested him on March 13 at Mimosa. He pleaded guilty to drug-driving on Fitzroy Development Rd while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence. Heiler was fined $1300 and disqualified for nine months.
- Rebecca Anne Kirsopp was fined $590 and disqualified from driving for two months. She pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving after police stopped her on July 5 this year at Rural View.
- Anthony McPherson has lost his licence for three years for being behind the wheel while over the limit and in breach of a court-ordered driving ban. He pleaded guilty to low range drink diving and disqualified driving. McPherson was also fined $2500 for the offending, which occurred on June 21 at North Mackay.
- Damon Sean Viney pleaded guilty to drug-driving while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence. He was fined $2000. No action was taken against his licence.
- Scott Anthony James Wilson was fined $300 for drug-driving. He pleaded guilty to the office, which occurred on June 2 on Cathy O'Connell River Rd. Wilson also lost his licence for one month.
- Terry Wilson pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to mid range drink-driving on July 4 on Glen Park Street. He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, but granted a restricted licence.