Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of drivers have faced court over drink-driving offences.
A number of drivers have faced court over drink-driving offences. Andy Dean
Crime

NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

Shannen McDonald
by
9th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
  • Grant Sydney Dalton, 47, from Hideaway Bay was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two months after he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving and driving without a licence. Dalton blew .064 on July 1 at 10am in Cannonvale and told police at the time he was driving to get food.

  • Scott Michael Davis, 42, was found by police driving over the middle alcohol limit on July 30 in Airlie Beach. He blew .123 at the time and was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Drivers have been fined and disqualified for drink-driving.
Drivers have been fined and disqualified for drink-driving. contributed
  • Mervyn George Lamb, 61, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving. Lamb blew .059 when he was stopped by police on Midge Point Rd, Midge Point, on July 17 at 6.40pm

  • Brielle Lesley McKellin, 21, was stopped by police on July 13 while she was driving on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on July 13. Magistrate James Morton fined the mother of two $350 and disqualified her licence for three months after she pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

  • Peter James Valenti, 49, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving. Valenti blew .099 when he was stopped by police while driving on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, on July 12 at 10.15pm.

airlie beach brielle mckellin cannonvale drink driving grant dalton hideaway bay james morton mervyn lamb midge point pater valenti proserpine magistrates court scott davis whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Quake alert: Did you feel the earth move?

    premium_icon Quake alert: Did you feel the earth move?

    Weather This is the third one this year

    BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    premium_icon BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    News A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund surgery.

    Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    premium_icon Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    Local Faces Who did you vote as Whitsundays best personal trainer?

    LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays

    LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays

    Whats On Your guide to free entertainment on this weekend and into the week.