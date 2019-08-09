Crime
NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed
- Grant Sydney Dalton, 47, from Hideaway Bay was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two months after he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving and driving without a licence. Dalton blew .064 on July 1 at 10am in Cannonvale and told police at the time he was driving to get food.
- Scott Michael Davis, 42, was found by police driving over the middle alcohol limit on July 30 in Airlie Beach. He blew .123 at the time and was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
- Mervyn George Lamb, 61, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving. Lamb blew .059 when he was stopped by police on Midge Point Rd, Midge Point, on July 17 at 6.40pm
- Brielle Lesley McKellin, 21, was stopped by police on July 13 while she was driving on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on July 13. Magistrate James Morton fined the mother of two $350 and disqualified her licence for three months after she pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
- Peter James Valenti, 49, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to low-range drink-driving. Valenti blew .099 when he was stopped by police while driving on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, on July 12 at 10.15pm.