Gavel, scales of justice and law books
NAME AND SHAME: Whitsunday drug drivers front court

Staff writer
12th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
TWO drug drivers appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday (June 8) charged with driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva.

 

********

 

SHARING a joint the previous night left Ethan James Thompson, 18, with a $350 fine and a one-month driver's licence disqualification.

Thompson, from Mandalay, was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd, Jubilee Pocket, at about 5.20pm on March 10.

A roadside test proved positive, so he was taken to Whitsunday Police Station, where further analysis showed the presence of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis).

Thompson, a sales assistant at a pet store, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, saying it was an "unfortunate situation".

Magistrate James Morton said cannabis stayed in your system "longer than you think".

"Keep off the ganga," he told Thompson. No conviction was recorded.

 

********

 

MUM-OF-TWO Jenna Amos was stopped on Fuljames St, Proserpine, on March 12, at about 8pm, and tested positive for methamphetamine and Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis).

Amos, 41, from Proserpine, was taken to Proserpine Police Station where she said she had smoked a joint of hydro cannabis at 9am.

Amos, who was self-represented, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva.

She said she had recently started working as a dental nurse at an Airlie Beach dentist.

"I have applied to rehab but because of COVID-19 they couldn't give me a place," she said.

"I'm going to work and focus on my children. I have been speaking to a counsellor - I'm just trying to do the right thing at the moment."

Magistrate James Morton said "trying to do the right thing" would be to stop being a drug abuser.

He fined Amos $450 and disqualified her from driving for four months, with a conviction recorded.

Whitsunday Times

