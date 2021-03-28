NAME AND SHAME: Five people busted with drugs in Whitsundays

Police have found meth, marijuana, pipes and other drug utensils during searches around the Whitsundays. Photo: File

Dyllan William Clarkson

A magistrate told a Gregory River man caught with less than 0.1g of methamphetamine that he had an “appalling” drug history.

Dyllan William Clarkson faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after he was searched in Proserpine and found to have a bag with a small amount of meth inside.

The court heard the 29-year-old man was on a suspended sentence and parole from the supreme court at the time of the offence but had voluntarily gone to a residential rehab program after being charged.

Magistrate James Morton told Clarkson he had an “appalling” drug history, but had been out of the courts for some time and had been given a range of sentences in the past.

Clarkson pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and was sentenced to the rising of the court, which required him to remain in the courtroom until he was dismissed.

He was also fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months after pleading guilty to drug driving.

He must reappear before the supreme court as he committed an offence while on a suspended sentence.

Chloe Skye Martin

A woman was charged after used syringes, drugs and drug paraphernalia was found during a police search.

At Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said police searched a vehicle outside the Reef Gateway Hotel in early March and found 0.1g of meth, 1.2g of marijuana, syringes and other items.

Mirani woman Chloe Skye Martin, 23, told police she used the syringes and needles to inject the meth and she smoked the marijuana.

Police found meth in a car during a search in Cannonvale. Photo: File

In court, Martin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs and failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said her client had no relevant history and pleaded guilty early.

Martin told Magistrate James Morton her father was dying, but admitted it was no excuse.

Mr Morton ordered Martin complete a drug diversion course and placed her on a $400 good behaviour bond for nine months. No convictions were recorded.

Jade Emanual Pace

Mackay man Jade Emanual Pace was also charged after police found meth, marijuana and other items during a vehicle search outside the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court Pace told police the used needles and syringes were not his, but he knew they and the drugs were in the car.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said her client’s girlfriend, Chloe Skye Martin, admitted all the items in the car were hers.

Ms Smith said Pace, 27, had a “significant history” but these offences could be considered differently because the items did not belong to him.

Pace pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs and failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Magistrate James Morton told Pace he did not seem like a “savoury character” and fined him $1000.

Police found marijuana during the vehicle search. Picture: File

Todd Greg Robert Rushbrook

Myrtlevale man Todd Greg Robert Rushbrook pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a pipe and other charges after investigators searched a Myrtlevale property in February.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court police found 33 marijuana seeds, methylamphetamine, a glass pipe and other items.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Rushbrook had grappled with a drug problem in the past and had not used meth for a few years, but had a “small slip up” the week of the search.

She told the court Rushbrook had not used drugs since.

The 30-year-old man was fined $750 with no convictions recorded.

Police have found meth, cannabis and drug utensils during recent searches. Photo: File

Trevor Andrew Crisp

A Midge Point man has faced court after he was caught with drugs while on a suspended sentence.

Police searched Trevor Andrew Crisp’s backpack and found a glass pipe and 0.7g of marijuana.

In court on Monday, Crisp pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and a pipe.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith, for Crisp, said the 39-year-old man was on a suspended sentence and struggled with drugs.

But he had engaged with Community Solutions and was hoping to get into drug counselling.

Magistrate James Morton said Crisp needed help so he activated his suspended sentence and added another jail term on top of it, so Crisp wound up with a total jail sentence of six months.

He was immediately released on parole.