NAME AND SHAME: Four Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

Four people faced court in Proserpine and Bowen this week charged with possessing dangerous drugs. Photo: John Gass

Four people faced court in Proserpine and Bowen this week charged with possessing dangerous drugs. Photo: John Gass

Joshua Andrew Smith

A Bowen man who was busted with MDMA told the magistrate he ate the drug to “have a good time”.

Joshua Andrew Smith pleaded guilty at Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told the court police pulled over a vehicle on Hillview Rd in January and Smith was a passenger in the car.

Police saw it had bald tyres and spoke to the driver, but from the passenger seat Smith behaved aggressively and insisted there was nothing wrong with the vehicle.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Smith was given several warnings to stop obstructing police, but he ignored this and was subsequently arrested.

More stories:

Man tackles girlfriend to ground, slamming head on concrete

Adani reaches dispute settlement with anti-coal protester

NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers sentenced in Bowen court

Police searched his wallet and found 1.12g of MDMA.

Smith was given fines for obstructing police and public nuisance, but received a court date for possessing the drugs.

On Tuesday, he told Magistrate James Morton police often pulled him over and on the day of the incident he was a “bit drunk”.

Smith, 19, said he ate the drugs to “have a good time”.

He was fined $600 with no conviction recorded.

Darcy Samuel Pearson

A digger operator says he had a “lapse in judgment” when he decided to buy meth and use it.

Police searched a Cannonvale property in January and Darcy Samuel Pearson, 36, was found in possession of 0.4g of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday Pearson told officers the drug was meth and admitted the pipe was used for smoking it.

Pearson pleaded guilty possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe.

A digger operator was found in possession of meth in January. Photo: File

The Cannonvale man told the court he was a digger operator at a mine and earned $130,000 a year.

“We get tested pretty regularly,” Pearson said.

“It was a lapse in judgment.”

Magistrate James Morton asked Pearson what it would take for him to realise his $130,000 was worth more than the drugs.

Pearson was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Ashley John Robinson

Police found marijuana and a weapon magazine when they searched a North Gregory man in December.

Ashley John Robinson was a passenger in a car police pulled over in Bowen on Christmas Eve.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court police detained the car occupants for a search and found a bag with 0.69g of marijuana.

Robinson admitted to police the drugs were his.

Police also found an empty magazine in his pocket, which Robinson said he found on his driveway.

Police found marijuana during a search in December. Picture: iStock

Robinson pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing detachable magazines without a licence.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, for Robinson, said the 50-year-old man had the small amount of marijuana for personal use.

Ms Vernon told the court Robinson was previously a train driver but injured his shoulder in a workplace accident and had not been able to work since.

Magistrate James Morton said the situation seemed suspicious.

“You’re in a car, the police pulled that car up and conducted a search and they’ve hit the jackpot in terms of looking for something and finding something,” Mr Morton said.

“Just be mindful, Big Brother is watching.”

Robinson was fined $600 with a conviction recorded.

More stories:

Daughter’s appeal for ‘generous’ dad in tough cancer battle

Whitsunday man realises dream of being on TV game show

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Sherie Ann Ward

A Mount Julian woman claimed ownership of marijuana police found during a search of her friend’s shed in Preston.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court police searched the property in July.

The court heard they found 3g of marijuana in the shed and Ward later signed an affidavit claiming ownership of the drug.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Ward explained she went to the property with the marijuana but was unable to find anyone, so she put it in a cardboard box.

She claimed the occupant of the property did not know the drugs were there.

Ward pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, for Ward, said the 56-year-old woman had four adult children.

The court heard she had been employed in the past but had not worked for the past eight years and suffered health issues.

Ward was fined $450 with a conviction recorded.