NAME AND SHAME: Mackay drink and drug drivers revealed

A MOTHER'S decision to drive her vehicle even a short distance while grossly intoxicated has come at a heavy cost.

Corina Nichole Feltl was nearly five times the limit when police caught her backing her car from a 'no standing' zone into a parking space in the Dolphin Heads Resort car park.

This is aggravated by the fact it is the third time she has been busted for drink-driving, but the 44-year-old has avoided a jail term.

Officers noticed her slurred speech and a smell of alcohol when speaking to her on April 20 this year. Her reading was 0.23 per cent.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told police had actually spoken to Feltl just 15 minutes before she chose to drive in relation to another matter.

She pleaded guilty to being under the influence of liquor. She told police she had had five beers in about five hours.

Defence solicitor Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said the offending arose from unusual circumstances, in that her client had been at a family gathering and a fight had broken out.

"It is restricted to simply reversing her car into a car park adjacent to a no standing zone,” Ms Adorni-Braccesi said.

The court heard she had previously faced court in 2003 and 2015 for mid-range drink-driving.

"She instructs me she's had no alcohol since the offending and has attended counselling for sobriety,” Ms Adorni-Braccesi said.

Magistrate Mark Nolan said it was an "extraordinarily high reading” and he accepted she had only reversed over a short distance.

"You shouldn't have been in the vehicle at all, having consumed that amount of alcohol,” Mr Nolan said.

"If you have been driving, more than simply reversing, I would have actually sentenced you to a term of imprisonment.

"There are too many people being significantly injured and, or killed as a result of people who drive vehicles after they've been consuming alcohol and drugs.”

Feltl was banned from driving for 15 months and placed on a probation order for 12 months.

Mackay Road Policing Unit Sergeant Simon Robinson with a breathalyzer in front of the booze bus. Emma Murray

She was among the 10 drink and drug-drivers dealt with in court this week.

Police watched tradie Derek John Brown swerve and nearly collide with a taxi while driving on Shute Harbour Rd on May 1 this year, about 12.37am.

The 24 year old stopped the car himself, realising he shouldn't be driving, and began to walk away when Whitsunday officers called him back to the vehicle.

His reading was 0.173 per cent.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton said he had been working in Airlie Beach at the time and hadn't wanted to leave his vehicle in the Lagoon car park because there had been tools and equipment in the tray of his ute.

The court was told he had two previous entries for disqualified driving.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Brown $1400 and took away his licence for nine months.

Police conducting a Random Breath Test operation. Warren Lynam

Keryn Jill Reeves must pay $1400 and cannot drive for 15 months after she was caught high-range drink-driving on April 14 this year at South Mackay.

Douglas Fredrick Camilleri pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and obstructing police on April 14 this year at Slade Point. He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Sarah Jane Cox was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months for low-range drink-driving at Nebo on April 26 this year.

Jason Michael Hayes was stopped by police on October 24 last year riding a bicycle, with a 0.139 per cent reading. He pleaded guilty to driving, being in charge of or attempting to put in motion any horse, animal or vehicle (other than motor vehicle) under the influence. He was fined $400.

Lawrence Michael Camilleri has been banned from driving for four months and fined $600 for drug driving on the Peak Downs Hwy on March 7 this year.

Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive. Max Fleet

Michael Scott Dolman pleaded guilty to low-range drink-driving committed on May 15. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rebecca Anne Wessler drove under the influence of ice on May 18 last year at North Mackay. She pleaded guilty to drug driving as well as possessing used drug utensils, possessing restricted drugs and contravening police. She was fined $650 and disqualified for one month. Convictions were not recorded.

Anthony McPherson had been driving to get more alcohol when police stopped him on Donaldson St for a random breath test just before midnight on April 6 this year. He told officers he had consumed about five beers in about six hours at a 21st birthday. His reading was 0.098 per cent. The 28-year-old was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.