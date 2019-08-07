NAME AND SHAME: Mackay region's drink and drug drivers

Any driver who tests positive to a mobile drug test will have their license suspended immediately for three months.

A SENIOR Mackay magistrate left an unwelcome invitation for Julien Jacques Alili.

He was meant to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on drug-driving charges but did not appear, instead sending a letter.

The court heard Mr Alili was overseas and it was unknown when he would return.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer issued an arrest warrant and said: "I'll leave that invitation for him”.

All Mr Alili's licences were suspended.

A warrant had also been ordered for Jai Lee Bragg after he failed to appear last month.

When he fronted Mackay Magistrates Court last week, he asked for the warrant to be withdrawn and cancelled.

Bragg had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he drove in Nebo on May 24 this year.

The court heard he spoked marijuana and drank methylamphetamines the night before.

He was convicted and fined $1065. His licence was disqualified for seven months.

P-plater Malachy Bruce Harris was more than twice the limit when he drove to pick up a mate, who had crashed his car.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard police stopped the vehicle on Dennis St.

Harris returned a reading of 0.108 per cent.

Self represented he pleaded guilty to mid range drink-driving. He was fined $1065 and disqualified for six months. A conviction was not recorded.

Kahia Heremaia was caught driving with marijuana in her system twice in a month.

She pleaded guilty to drug-driving on May 25 at Nebo and on June 6 on the Peak Downs Hwy at Greenmount.

She was convicted and fined $1500. Her licence was disqualified for seven months.

A BOWEN man, who admitted to police that he "could still feel the effects of alcohol” from a big night the previous night, has been caught drink driving at more than twice the legal limit.

Keith Lewis James Payne, 27, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Payne recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.105 when he was stopped by police in Norris St, Bowen, at 1.30pm on July 20 for a random breath test.

Payne told police at the time he had been drinking at the Grand View Hotel the night before "and could still feel the effects of alcohol”, Sgt Myors said.

Barrister Michael O'Dea said his client did not have any court history of any kind.

"He went to pick up his car the next day not realising he would be under the weather,” Mr O'Dea said.

However, Magistrate James Morton did not buy this excuse.

"You knew what you were doing,” he said.

"You told police you still felt the effects of the night before. It must have been a good night.”

Payne was fined $850 and his licence was disqualified for nine months.

A MAN who was caught drug-driving for the third time in less than two years was lucky to escape an immediate prison term.

Jamie John Pryor, 31, of Bowen, was one of six people who pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to driving while a drug was present in their saliva.

Pryor was caught driving with methamphetamines and marijuana in his saliva while he was on a probationary licence when he was stopped by police at 9.43pm on June 8 in Herbert St, Bowen.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Pryor admitted to police at the time he had had some marijuana that morning.

Magistrate James Morton told Pryor he was "considering sending you to jail” given his poor traffic history which included drug driving court appearances in September 2017, February 2018 and November 2018.

Pryor admitted his record "doesn't look too good on paper”.

In sentencing Pryor to two months' prison, which was wholly suspended for 12 months, Mr Morton said his history loomed large about his previous traffic conduct.

"This conduct is unacceptable,” Mr Morton said.

Pryor's driver's licence was also disqualified for six months.

In other drug-driving charges to face court last week, Kaelan Troy Jones, 22, of Bowen, was caught driving with methamphetamines and marijuana in his saliva when he was stopped by police in Mount Nutt Rd, Bowen, at 8.52pm on June 6.

He admitted to police at the time he had smoked a joint of marijuana the previous day.

Jones' solicitor Peta Vernon told the court her client "didn't knowingly ingest methamphetamines”.

"It could have been in the marijuana. Sometimes it is laced,” Ms Vernon said.

Jones was fined $450 and lost his licence for three months.

Lachlan Alexander Willcox, 18, of Merinda, was helping his girlfriend's mum move house when he was picked up driving with marijuana in his saliva while on a probationary licence.

Willcox was stopped in Argyle Park Rd, Bowen, at 1.08pm on July 29.

His solicitor Leah McDonnell told the court her client had no criminal history and this was "out of character somewhat”.

Willcox was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

The court was told Russell Philip Paterson, 48, of Bowen, had "several puffs” from a pipe at a gathering.

Paterson was caught drug-driving on the Bruce Highway in the Cairns suburb of Edmonton at 7.53pm on April 19.

Barrister Michael O'Dea told the court his client had driven to Cairns from Bowen to drop off documentation required for a potential job as a truck driver.

O'Dea was fined $350 and lost his licence for two months.

Jeremy Lloyd West, 50, of Bowen, was caught driving with marijuana in his saliva while on a probationary licence when he was stopped on Santa Barbara Parade, Bowen, at 1.45pm on May 15.

Sgt Myors said West told police at the time he had some marijuana on the weekend prior.

Representing West, Mr O'Dea said his client's history of two previous drug driving convictions "let him down a bit”.

West was fined $650 and lost his licence for six months.

Tiani Kiah Clough, 24, of Bowen, was caught driving with methamphetamines in her saliva in Brisbane St, Bowen, on June 8.

The court was told she admitted to police at the time she had smoked methamphetamines that morning.

She was fined $400 and her licence was disqualified for three months.