NAME AND SHAME: Seven Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

Matthew Stewart Davis

A Cannonvale man was busted driving with marijuana in his system and then just over a week later, was caught with the drug in his possession.

Police pulled over Matthew Stewart Davis on Jubilee Pocket Rd on November 28 and found he had marijuana in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant told Proserpine Magistrates Court Davis was then found with 7g of marijuana in his pocket during a search on December 9.

Davis pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

The 41-year-old man told the court he used marijuana to help him sleep and was unemployed because of health issues, but he was actively looking for work.

Davis was fined a total of $1250 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded for the drug possession charge.

Todd Duffield

During a search of an Airlie Beach property, Todd Duffield admitted to police he had speed in a clipseal bag.

Police found 0.5g of amphetamine.

The Airlie Beach man faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Duffield, 41, told the court he had not been able to go home to New South Wales and his father had a stroke, so he used the drug as a pick-me-up.

Magistrate James Morton fined the diesel fitter $650 and a conviction was recorded.

Adam Mathieson Tester

On Christmas Eve Adam Mathieson Tester received a phone call from a neighbour telling him his Riordanvale shed was alight.

Emergency services were called to the scene and when the flames were put out, police noticed four marijuana plants growing near the shed.

At Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday he pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith labelled the find a “chance discovery” for police, saying Tester, 52, had read about the benefits of marijuana for sinus issues but had not used the plants.

Tester was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

Read the full story here.

Police found three marijuana plants near a shed in Riordanvale. Photo: File

Lesley Francis Binsiar

A mother of six who has struggled with drug use appeared before Proserpine Magistrates Court via videolink after being caught with methamphetamine.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court Lesley Francis Binsiar was pulled over while driving at Gregory River in July and was detained for a search.

Police found less than 2g of meth in the car as well as scales, clipseal bags and a used pipe.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, acting for Binsiar, said the 38-year-old mother of six had struggled with drug use but had engaged with support services.

The court heard the Bowen woman was unemployed but was applying for work.

She pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs and a drug utensil.

Magistrate James Morton sentenced Binsiar to a total of seven months’ jail and she was immediately released on parole.

“You’re probably not a bad person but the drugs have just ruined you,” he said.

A used pipe was found in a Bowen woman’s car. Photo: John Gass

Travis Scott Craw

An Airlie Beach man was caught with multiple drugs during a search in December.

Police Prosecutor Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant told Proserpine Magistrates Court Travis Scott Craw was found with 0.4g of marijuana as well as 0.5g each of amphetamine and cocaine.

Police also found a rolled-up $5 note, bong and scales during the Airlie Beach raid.

The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple charges including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs as well as possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a crime.

Lawyer Peta Vernon told the court Craw was from Sarina but moved to Airlie Beach three years ago.

The court heard the man was employed and the drugs found were for personal use.

Craw was fined $1000 with convictions recorded.

Christopher Phillip Kerr

A magistrate told a Cannonvale dad to “get off the drugs” after the man was caught with meth and drug utensils.

Christopher Phillip Kerr faced Proserpine Magistrates Court after police found him with methylamphetamine, MDMA, a glass pipe, bong and grinder during a search in December.

Kerr pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Lawyer Peta Vernon told the court Kerr had four children and was working as a chef.

The court heard the drugs found were for personal use.

Magistrate James Morton told Kerr, 42, they were making a habit of seeing each other and told him to “get off the drugs and think about your kids”.

Kerr was fined 1500 with convictions recorded.

Daniel Robert Douglas

A man found with amphetamine during a police search in October.

Daniel Robert Douglas, 29, had less than 0.1g of the drug and pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawyer Peta Vernon told the Cannonvale man had a “troubling” history for drugs but he had started attending counselling regularly and was employed.

Douglas was convicted and fined $350.