NAME AND SHAME: This week's drink and drug drivers revealed

Mackay Magistrates Court dealt with 24 drink and drug drivers this week.

Mackay Magistrates Court dealt with 24 drink and drug drivers this week. Andy Dean

A MACKAY motorist has been jailed for his third high-range drink-driving offence in five years, which breached multiple suspended jail terms.

Mitchell David Oldfield told police he had been escaping an assault when drove on March 10 this year in Airlie Beach.

He was among the 24 drink and drug driver who fronted court this week.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard a witnesses spotted the drunk the 31 year old driving away from a Cannonvale service station.

He then returned when police picked him up with a reading of 0.177 per cent, which is more than three and a half times the limit.

At the time he was on three different suspended sentences.

Drink and drug drivers dealt with by Mackay Magistrates Court. Jesper Wittorff

This is the fourth time Oldfield has appeared in court for driving under the influence, although Magistrate Damien Dwyer said the first offence was quite dated.

But three entries have occurred within a five-year period, meaning a jail term must be imposed.

Oldfield's history also includes dangerous driving while adversely affected and assault while adversely affected.

"You've got trouble with grog,” Mr Dwyer said.

"You've simply got to do something about it or you're going to kill someone ... or kill yourself.”

Oldfield pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He told the court "I'm trying” and solicitor Geoff Govey explained his client was proactive about making rehabilitation efforts by attending counselling sessions.

Mr Govey said there was no premeditation in his offending - he fled because he was assaulted and wanted to remove himself from the fight.

"He could have walked away,” Mr Dwyer said, adding he did not accept Oldfield drove for an emergent reason.

Oldfield was jailed for 10 months with immediate parole release and disqualified for three years.

The courts dealt with 12 drink drivers and 12 drug drivers this week.

Drink driving is among the fatal five. Ansaharju

A warrant was issued for Chantel Margaret Ahrens. She is charged with driving while under the influence of liquor on January 10 on Malcomson St.

Stephen Daniel Barratt cannot drive for one month and must pay a $450 fine. He pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 29 on Centurion Dr at Paget.

Urania Blackman pleaded guilty to driving over the no alcohol limit and unlicensed driving having never held a licence. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months on each offence, which occurred on Edmund St on June 6.

A warrant was issued for Craig Wayne Borgnet after he failed to appear in court on Monday. He is charged with driving under the influence of liquor or a drug at Ooralea on April 25.

Casey Anne Bovey was fined $500 and was banned from driving for three months for low-range drink-driving. The offence occurred on May 26 at Nebo.

Sam Alexander Cartwright lost his licence for three months and must pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to low-range drink-driving on June 22 at Walkerston.

George Henry Cox pleaded guilty to low-range drink-driving. He was fined $500 and disqualified for one month for the offence, which occurred on May 25 at Blacks Beach.

Mackay region's drink drivers. ARENA Creative

Connor Barry Fergus has been fined $650 for mid-range drink-driving at Nebo on May 26. He was also disqualified for five months.

Leah Shonel Galvin was in Toolooa when she was stopped on March 15 for drug driving. She was given a probation order and disqualified from driving for four months.

Christopher John Halloran was banned from driving for three months and fined $400. He pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 24 on Barnes Creek Rd.

Jayden Riley Hopes has been fined $500 for being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the general alcohol limit, which is 0.05 percent, but under the middle limit, which is 0.1 percent. The incident occurred on May 25 at Nebo Showgrounds.

Iced up driver Ross James Hunt had smoked methylamphetamines two days before police stopped him on McKinley St. Self represented, he pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 27. The court heard he had previously been jailed for supplying drugs in 2016. Magistrate Mark Nolan said one would have thought that would have been a wake-up call and that the drug driving was an "extraordinarily stupid thing to do”. Hunt was fined $450 and disqualified for three months.

Nathaniel Thomas Walter Inkerman drove while over the no alcohol limit on May 12 at Ingham. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mackay police show zero tolerance for those who drink or take drugs and get behind the wheel of a car. Contributed

Nicole Eleanor Jenkins was drug tested by police on April 27 in Andergrove and returned a positive result. She pleaded guilty to drug driving on Fatnowna St, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Lochlan John Kennedy pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and failing to provide a specimen of breath on April 25 on Marian. He was fined $1750 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Paul William Minchin was busted drug driving on May 6 on Juliet St. He pleaded guilty and was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A warrant was issued for Russell John Miles. He failed to appear in court on Monday for allegedly drug driving on April 28 on Victoria St.

Scott Alan Millington was fined $600 and banned from driving for four months. He pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Bruce Hwy at Sarina on October 10 last year. He was also fined $400 for breaching a probation order.

Danielle Melissa Spero pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 27 on Creek St in North Mackay. She was fined $480 and disqualified for three months.

Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive. Max Fleet