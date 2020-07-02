NAMED: 20 shocking cases of drink, drug driving on Coast

20 of Coast's drug and drink drivers to go through court within the past six months

DRINK and drug drivers are hitting the Coast roads in force, wreaking havoc on the roads with many lucky to have not caused more serious damage.

Nambour Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said despite COVID-19 implications, more than 18,200 random breath tests had been conducted across the Sunshine Coast District this year, with 362 drink drivers detected, averaging one in 50 drivers.

"Impaired driving (alcohol/drugs) is one of the five contributors to serious traffic incidents," Sen-Sgt Panoho said.

"Unfortunately, the statistics for driving with a relevant drug present in saliva paints a far worse picture."

Out of 564 roadside drug tests this year, 415 drivers returned a positive result, equating to one out of 1.4 testing positive to drug driving.

Here are 20 of the Coast's drink and drug drivers to go through the court system within the past six months.

Emelita Susan Hall

A drink driver caught twice in the space of two hours nearly took out a police officer in her attempts to avoid a second RBT site.

Emelita Susan Hall pleaded guilty to five charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 26 by telephone, including drink driving.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told the court on March 25, 2018 at 12.55am, police intercepted Hall on Anzac Ave, Maroochydore.

After breathalysed, she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.090 and issued a 24-hour suspension notice.

The same day at 2.20am, police were conducting breath tests at a static interception site in Maroochydore and saw Hall approach the site at speed.

After being taken to the Maroochydore watch house, she returned a positive drug test, revealed to be medication and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.054.

Hall was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Cindy Lebrun

A woman who was caught drink driving more than five times the legal limit has escaped court without a recorded conviction.

Cindy Lebrun, 42, of Noosa Heads, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.265 at Noosaville.

Ms Lebrun was sentenced at the Noosa Magistrates Court on June 2 to six months' probation and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

No conviction was recorded.

Levi Robert Sears

A man was helped from his "crushed" car after doing a burnout while three times the legal limit.

Police and paramedics were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bli Bli Rd at Bli Bli about 10pm on December 16.

Levi Robert Sears, 20, was behind the wheel.

Mr Sears returned a blood-alcohol concentration 0.156 per cent when his blood was taken at the hospital.

Sears was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cai Dylan Walker

Meth and marijuana were a regrettable mix for a high driver who swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed while trying to avoid a police interception site.

Documents tendered in court showed Cai Dylan Walker was under the influence of a "cocktail" of four drugs when he dangerously drove his car at Kiamba on October 17.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said Mr Walker crossed onto the wrong side of the road and sped off in hopes police wouldn't detect his transgressions.

Mr Walker was given a head sentence of 12 months' imprisonment with immediate release on parole for the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of two years and seven months.

Gary Anthony Barker

A father who led a wild 22km police chase across the Coast while high on ice and armed has been jailed for more than three years.

It was school pick-up time on August 28 when Gary Anthony Barker, 38, was spooked by a police car while he was pulling out of a shopping centre carpark at Caloundra in a stolen car.

He was on parole at the time.

Tyre spikes were deployed by police as Barker led officers on a 22km chase to Currimundi.

Maroochydore District Court heard he drove through seven red traffic lights, exceeded speeds of 100km/h in residential areas, and damaged four other cars as he sideswiped them.

Barker was jailed for three years and three months which was the head sentence for dangerously operating a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

He will be eligible for parole on June 19, 2021.

Mitchell Luke Cheesman

A drink driver on the hunt for more booze has been busted at over three times the limit after he crashed into a traffic island.

On May 30 at 4.15pm, police were tasked to attend Palkana Dr, Warana, after receiving reports of a vehicle that had hit a traffic island.

Upon arrival, police observed Mitchell Luke Cheesman on the footpath, standing beside the car, who admitted to driving it. The traffic sign on the island had been knocked over.

Mr Cheesman stated that he intended to drive to the local bottle shop and after being breathalysed, he returned a positive reading, with further tests at the police station revealing a reading of 0.153.

He was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Barry Allen Schultz

A Maroochydore father has been disqualified for hooning past a police car while travelling 126km/h at Peregian Beach.

Barry Allen Schultz faced Noosa Magistrates Court charged with drink driving and disobeying the speed limit.

Schultz pleaded guilty to both charges.

A court heard Schultz was clocked driving 26km over the 100km speed limit when he overtook a police vehicle on Emu Mountain Road just after midnight on February 24.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentrate of 0.175 and was handed an on the spot fine of $444.

Schultz was fined a further $750 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Paul Anthony Kello

A meth driver who is "profoundly deaf" told his lawyer the drug found in his system was a present from a friend.

Paul Anthony Kello, 49, was pulled over on the D'Aguilar Highway at Moore on the morning of New Year's Eve.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told Maroochydore Magistrates Court the disability carer tested positive to a roadside drug test.

Further analysis found he had methamphetamine in his system.

Kello was disqualified from driving for six months and given a $300 fine.

Adam Joseph Ray

A single dad was lucky he did not cause a crash when he overindulged in frozen margaritas on a rare, kid-free night, a court heard.

Adam Joseph Ray, 40, did not realise the Mexican drinks were "laden" with alcohol before he drove dangerously, on the wrong side of the road and at more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The mechanic was enjoying a night out at the movies by himself when he stopped into a Mexican restaurant for dinner and indulged in some frozen margaritas on January 28.

Police first spotted Mr Ray leave a Diddillibah BWS in a Nissan Patrol and drive in the wrong direction through a roundabout.

He was slurring his words, unsteady in his feet and blew a blood-alcohol reading of 0.195.

Ms Baldwin fined Mr Ray $3000, the highest fine she had given for the offence on the Sunshine Coast, and disqualified his licence for 15 months.

Ximone Lilly Daniels

A P-plater was released from jail after speeding at more than 40km/h over the limit and leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Ximone Lilly Daniels, 20, was on probation when her crimes began on January 31.

The court heard she broke into a car at Tewantin and stole $8.

Things escalated the next day when she stole a car from Tewantin and was seen speeding at 125km/h in an 80km/h zone at Yandina.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said Daniels failed to stop when police attempted to pull her over.

He said Daniels had continued for several kilometres with police in pursuit.

When she was eventually intercepted at Nambour, a drug test found she was driving with marijuana in her system.

She was given a head sentence of 15 months' imprisonment, with immediate parole, for the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Daniels was disqualified from driving for a total of two-and-a-half years.

She was also fined $300 for driving with a drug in her system.

Jordyn Che Reichmuth

A high range drink-driver cried as she was sentenced for flipping her car on its roof and fleeing the scene.

Residents of Amber Dr in Caloundra West rushed out of their homes after Jordyn Che Reichmuth, 26, flipped her Mazda and collided with a parked car about 11pm on November 2.

Reichmuth had pulled herself from the car and fled the scene.

Police found Reichmuth down the road and she made admissions to crashing her car.

Paramedics transported her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for an assessment.

Her blood was taken and she returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.236 per cent.

For high-range drink driving, Reichmuth was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

She received a further fine of $261 for not giving her details at the scene of the crash.

Jack A Carter

A drink driver embarked on a bizarre soul searching trip across more than 3000km as "punishment" for crashing his car after a night drinking absinthe.

Jack A Carter had plenty of time to think through his life when he rode his pushbike on a return trip from Sunshine Coast to Melbourne after crashing his car while more than three times over the limit.

Carter was celebrating his good grades over some shots of absinthe on November 9 before driving home about 9.15pm.

He lost control of his car and slammed into two trees along Candle Mountain Rd at Peachester.

Carter's car was wedged between two trees and he was laying on the ground beside his car being treated by paramedics when police arrived.

Carter could not physically produce a breath test at the crash site and was taken to hospital where his blood tests showed a reading of 0.170.

Magistrate Barry Barrett sentenced Carter to be disqualified from driving for eight months and fined him $1000.

Natasha Jane Saville

A boozed up mum with a craving for fast food was caught at close to three times the limit after she was busted chowing down on some fries.

Natasha Jane Saville, 43, fronted Caloundra Magistrates Court via telephone and pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

Sergeant Phillip Stephens told the court that on May 15 at 3.15am, police observed her stationary in her vehicle in the McDonald's drive through at Currimundi.

The court heard Saville was eating chips with her car still running and blocking traffic and upon further investigation appeared glassy eyed, with slurred speech and slowed reactions.

She was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.148.

Saville was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Kurt Mitchell Svenson

A tennis coach who was caught driving with meth in his system and found with a crack pipe was caught weeks later driving more than twice the alcohol limit.

Kurt Mitchell Svenson was pulled over on Roys Rd at Beerwah about 10.40am on January 21 when police found the pipe and clip seal bags in his car.A drug test returned a positive indication for methamphetamine.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said Svenson was again pulled over on March 8 at a Glasshouse Mountains service station where he returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.117 per cent.

Svenson was fined $400 for possessing the pipe, $400 for driving with drugs in his system and $500 for driving over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Joel Micah Eric Keily

An events manager with an Elton John concert on his resume has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Joel Micah Eric Keily, 37, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to his third drink-driving charge in as many years.

The court heard that during his latest offending on October 7 last year, Keily blew a reading of .131 after he caused a two-vehicle crash while speeding at the intersection of Caloundra Rd and Parklands Boulevard, at the Sunshine Coast.

When police arrived at the crash they saw Keily walking away from the scene at pace.

When officers chased him, Keily ran into bushland before being detained a short distance away.

Keily was sentenced to six months' jail, suspended immediately, for an operational period of two years.

He was also placed on probation for two years and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for two years.

Jarod John Stephen Voysey

A teenager has been sentenced for driving with drugs in his system and dangerously operating his car when it crashed with two other young adults on board.

A court was told Jarod John Stephen Voysey, 18, was driving at Birtinya on October 27 when he crashed.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told Caloundra Magistrates Court the crash was "severe" and alleged Voysey, from Caloundra, was travelling at almost twice the speed limit of 70km/h.

He said two passengers in the car sustained injuries that weren't serious.

For driving with a drug in his system, Voysey was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

He was disqualified for 12 months for dangerously operating a vehicle.

Voysey was also given two years of probation in which he is subject to drug testing.

Adam Whybrow

A drunkdriver crashed his car while four times the limit before backhanding a police woman who arrived at the scene.

Adam Whybrow, 44, was driving along Caloundra Rd at Caloundra about 1.30am on October 21 when he crashed a Honda Jazz into an embankment.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Whybrow and a woman were standing at the scene when police arrived.

Whybrow was breath tested and a female officer told him to stay seated as he became belligerent.

"He used his right hand to backhand and assault (the constable) by backhanding her left wrist and arm area causing pain," Const Brewer said.

"It was noted that she sustained bruising to her left wrist area."

Whybrow returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.208 per cent.

Whybrow was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 9 months for driving under the influence of liquor.

He was fined $450 for assaulting the police officer and ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the officer.

Bernadette Mary Cooke

A magistrate slammed a woman who was caught behind the wheel of her car, swigging from a brandy bottle, at more than five times over the limit.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin told Bernadette Mary Cooke she "could have killed someone" if not caught by police at Nambour Plaza carpark slumped at the wheel of her car on November 9.

Witnesses watched the woman take a swig from a bottle of St Agnes brandy with car keys in her hand before she passed out inside the parked car.

Cooke admitted she did not remember the incident but pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car while under the influence of alcohol.

Cooke recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.260.

Cooke was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

David Thomas Eadie

Relapsing into alcohol addiction nearly cost a Sunshine Coast aged care worker his life when he caused a huge crash while drink driving to get more grog.

A wrecked car was in a ditch and a "terrified" woman called for police when they arrived at the Mooloolaba Valley crash scene, saying the driver responsible had fled on foot after telling her to "f--- off".

David Thomas Eadie, 63, sat with his head bowed at Caloundra Magistrates Court as his careless actions were detailed to the courtroom.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Eadie threw up his hands in surrender when officers found him not far from the Connection Rd crash late that afternoon.

He recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.187.

Eadie crashed into the front of the victim's car when he tried to overtake as it prepared to turn right.

The impact forced the car, which was his wife's, nose-first into a ditch.

Eadie was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined $2200 and convictions were recorded.

Damonic Reece Bryham

A drug-addicted driver came within "a hair's breadth of killing someone" during a wild and dangerous police chase, a court was told.

Clad in a green prison tracksuit, Dominic Reece Bryham told Brisbane Supreme Court he was "going through a bad time" when he drove at police during a drug-fuelled bender last year.

The Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including possessing weapons, dangerous driving, evasion and possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Ellie Jary told the court Bryham was drug affected when he got behind the wheel of his car on April 4 last year.

He was stopped by Surfers Paradise police after weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Bryham then drove at police, swerving at the last minute.

Justice Bowskill sentenced Bryham to four years' jail and disqualified him from holding a driver's licence for two years.