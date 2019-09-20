NAMED: Alleged arsonist appears in court

The man accused of ramming a police car and lighting fires near Cedar Creek falls on Wednesday has appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on a string of charges.

A MAN accused of lighting fires near Cedar Creek falls and ramming a police car will undergo a mental health assessment.

Paul Michael Lamborne appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on a string of offences following a dramatic arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

The 53 year old Palm Grove man is charged with setting fire to vegetation, endangering property by fire, aggravated dangerous driving, resisting arrest and possessing dangerous drugs, trespass and obstruct police.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smith, for Mr Lamborne, did not make a bail application and requested a mental health assessment.

She told the court this may determine the path in which the matter would take.

Mr Lamborne remains in custody and will be transferred to the Capricornia Correctional centre.

The matter will be listed for a mention on October 21 and then he is expected to appear via video link on November 18.