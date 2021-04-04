NAMED: Four high-range drink-drivers

DRINK DRIVE: Four high-range drink-drivers have been dealt with in Mackay Magistrates Court.

High range and crash

>>A young Calen man told a magistrate he “made a mistake” when he drove while nearly five times the limit and crashed his car.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the ute flipped, landing on the driver’s side – the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beaumont said the crash had also caused significant damage to a guard rail.

When police arrived Michael William Brownsey was being treated by paramedics.

Officers, on entering the ambulance, detected a very strong smell of alcohol coming from the 20 year old.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Brownsey had his last drink about 12.30am on November 8, 2020.

The crash on the Bruce Highway, 4km south of Calen, occurred about 1am.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.236 per cent.

Self represented, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Senior Constable Beaumont said the Department of Transport and Main Roads was seeking $4932 restitution for the guard rail.

“That night I made a mistake,” Brownsey said.

“To be fair to you, your history if very good,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

“So I must accept that generally your driving is impeccable.

“You’ve hit a six here.”

Mr Dwyer took into account the very high reading. Brownsey was fined $1500 and ordered to pay $4932 restitution. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months and a conviction was not recorded.

Mackay district police have charged a large number of drivers with drink driving offences.

Bad decision in punt hunt

>>A Mackay driver had been on his way to try his luck at the pokies when he was pulled over for a random breath test that revealed he was three times the legal limit.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Ryan Lee Kurtz had won $2500 the week before and after sinking a few drinks, wanted to have another punt.

He had been travelling on Andergrove Road when police stopped his Hilux about 12.54am on March 5, 2021.

Prosecutor David Epstein said Kurtz told officers he had about six bourbon drinks that night. His blood alcohol reading was 0.157 per cent.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer indicated he was having “difficulty” with three references tendered in Kurtz’s favour.

Mr Dwyer commented that each reference stated this behaviour was out of character for Kurtz, however the court heard this was his third time busted for drink driving.

“It’s not out of character at all,” Mr Dwyer said.

“I wonder if they know him as well as they try to make out.”

Mr Dwyer said he would take each reference with a grain of salt.

Kurtz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. The court heard he was employed in a full-time role and would suffer as a result of his licence being disqualified.

It was argued the reading was right at the starting point for high range drink-driving.

The court heard on the day Kurtz, who had been seeking help for anxiety and depression, had arrived home in a “bit of a funk” after a 2.5 hour drive and had a few drinks over four hours.

The court heard he had been sitting at home and because he had won money the week before he “foolishly” thought he would try his luck again.

Mr Dwyer said it was Kurtz’s third time in court for putting people’s lives at risk.

Kurtz was fined $1420 and disqualified for 10 months. A conviction was recorded.

One driver was nearly five time the limit when he drove and crashed his car on the Bruce Highway.

Heavy beers and spirits before crash

>>Police found Richard Anthony Rawlins passed out inside his vehicle which had reversed into a temporary fence in a carpark at Mackay Harbour.

When officers arrived the car was running and the 46 year old was unable to unlock the car or wind down a window for about one minute.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he was taken to the police station where tests revealed his blood alcohol reading was 0.215 per cent.

Rawlins told officers he had been drinking heavy beers and straight vodka.

He pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

Defence solicitor Marcus Hahn, of McKays Solicitors, said the offending occurred against a background of a “tough” breakdown of a 10-year relationship.

The court heard he had turned to alcohol to help him deal with the emotional struggle and was trying to proactively address these issues.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer look into account Rawlins had already been without his licence for about seven weeks.

He was fined $2120 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. A conviction was not recorded.

High range for short drive

>>A Mackay father of four claims a concern for his wife was the reason he drove while more than three times the limit.

Kelvin James Prosser was stopped on Bridge Road on March 14 about 3.50am. His blood alcohol reading was 0.161 per cent.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard there had been difficulties with a nearby household and Prosser drove about four to five blocks looking for his wife.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

However when her case was mentioned in court on the same day it was revealed she had been in the car at the time he was driving.

Chardae Marie Prosser pleaded guilty to obstructing police in public while adversely affected on the same date.

When police arrived at the vehicle and spoke to her husband, she was told repeatedly to stop approaching the officers as they were investigating the incident.

She had to be physically restrained as she tried to lung towards her husband while screaming “I was driving”.

The court heard the charge she faced came with a mandatory penalty of unpaid community service.

The court heard she was still in the process of completing unpaid community service in relation to a different offence – she had done 60 hours of an 80-hour order

Magistrate Damien Dwyer gave her another 60 hours to be completely within four months. A conviction was not recorded.

Her husband was fined $2600 and disqualified from driving for 16 months. A conviction was recorded.

Mr Dwyer told Mr Prosser, because of his history, if he came to court again for drink driving he would go to jail.

The court heard within the past four years he was busted while almost four times the legal limit.