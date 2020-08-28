Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
News

NAMED: Man accused of beating Bay grandfather

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DUNDOWRAN man accused of unleashing "fists of fury" on a local grandfather during an alleged road rage incident has faced court.

Barry John Mcnamee was charged with serious assault of someone over 60 years old after he allegedly beat local identity Chic Simpson at traffic lights earlier this month.

Mr Simpson was left with injuries so severe he required surgery.

The case was adjourned until September 24 for a mention.

Mr Mcnamee remains on bail and his appearance will be required.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault fccourt fccrime road rage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Premium Content $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Business Business heavy hitters have joined forces to pressure states and territories to ease border restrictions, as the Prime Minister flags a united approach.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:08 AM
        What CFMEU split from Labor’s left means for Mackay

        Premium Content What CFMEU split from Labor’s left means for Mackay

        Politics Political expert reveals how it will affect Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and...

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Push to extend buy local campaign to mining projects

        Premium Content Push to extend buy local campaign to mining projects

        Business Research project develops a clearer answer to the question ‘what is local?’

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ projects revealed

        Premium Content MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ projects revealed

        Council News Take a look at how projects are progressing across the Whitsundays.