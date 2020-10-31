Menu
A Bowen man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly shooting at a car on Thursday. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

NAMED: Man accused of shooting at car held in custody

Elyse Wurm
31st Oct 2020
A MAN accused of shooting at a car in Bowen while another man was inside the vehicle has been held in custody until his next court appearance.

Wayne Charles Zammit, 46, faced Bowen Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with multiple offences including discharging a weapon in a public place, wilful damage and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police will allege the Bowen man shot at a car tyre, causing it to deflate, while another man was inside the vehicle at Betzels Lane on Thursday.

Police say they also found multiple firearms and ammunition during a subsequent search.

During yesterday’s court appearance, Mr Zammit was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to November 24.

