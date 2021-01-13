Named: Priority projects our pollies want to deliver in 2021

The insurance crisis, jobs, compensation for tourism operators and road projects are just some of the key issues Mackay politicians plan to tackle this year.

Dawson MP George Christensen and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert have revealed to the Daily Mercury their wishlist of major projects on the agenda for 2021.

George Christensen:

– Action from government on North Queensland insurance crisis

“What I’m looking for in the (federal) budget, which will be delivered in May, is a commitment to establish a reinsurance pool that will help defray the cost of cyclone insurance in North Queensland,” Mr Christensen said.

“I think that’s achievable, but it’s just going to mean a lot of work and lobbying to get that.”

– Funding for Urannah Dam

Mr Christensen noted this project had received support from both the state and federal governments.

“I’m going to be pushing for a big tranche of funding to come through out of the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund,” he said.

“I think if we saw somewhere around $150 million earmarked for that dam, we would see things go ahead before the year is out.”

– Compensation for tourism operators

Mr Christensen plans to work with Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm to put pressure on the State Government to deliver compensation for tourism operators impacted when border closed.

“This is now at a critical stage. There were tourism business in the Whitsundays that because of the pandemic, were on life support,” he said.

“Now they are literally at death’s door with the border closures.”

His other priorities:

Continuing to lobby the Queensland Government to terminate China Bloom’s headlease on Keswick Island, construction of the Walkerston Bypass, continue planning for Mackay Ring Road stage two

Julieanne Gilbert:

– Completion of the $40 million manufacturing hub for Mackay

“We’ve got excellent industries already in our region. But we need to make sure that we build on these industries that we already have, like the sugar industry,” Mrs Gilbert said.

– Job creation

“It’s all about jobs this year and making sure that we have got the jobs that have already been flagged through the (state) budget and also those new jobs for the future,” she said.

UNEMPLOYMENT: Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert has vowed to create more jobs in Mackay in 2021.

– $7.5 million extension of CQUniversity’s heavy automotive TAFE training facilities in Mackay

“This project is really important and this is something the state government has backed,” Mrs Gilbert said.

Her other priorities:

Construction of the Walkerston Bypass, continue planning for the Mackay Ring Road stage two.

