NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders
IN RECENT years, papers in the Wide Bay have covered some disturbing cases of men in court over child porn.
These are six of those cases from recent years.
PAUL Wight found himself with a three-year jail sentence after he was convicted of possessing 42,000 child porn files. A police taskforce caught the local primary school teacher and gymnastics coach sharing images of infants and pre-pubescent children online. ***
Barry Stephen Roy Barry Stephen Roy was a devious man who covertly filmed naked children and put their images on a Russian porn site.
He also raped a girl.
The Bundaberg musician was sentenced to two years' jail in 2017.
***
They were looking for a suspected virus but when computer repair staff searched Murray Tilbrook's laptop, they found something far more sinister.
The 68-year-old was storing an explicit image library of underage girls.
Police were contacted immediately and a further search of Tilbrook's Maryborough home uncovered 2833 more damning photos and two videos depicting girls aged between 8-15.
In 2017, Tilbrook was given a suspended sentence of 12 months.
***
An intellectually-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography walked away from court last last year.
Hervey Bay District Court heard Anthony Leigh Williams had a history of targeting young girls and was found with more than 30 pieces of child pornography.
***
A popular CBD employee was sentenced to 18 months' prison for possessing more than 456,000 child porn images and videos.
Even when police entered his home, they found an open webpage with multiple images of child exploitation on it.
Almost all the files featured young girls, with Kimberley John Jenkinson admitting he was attracted to girls around 12 years of age.
***
A Gympie region man who worked for a high school saw his career come to an end after he was sentenced for accessing child pornography online.
Ryan Daniel Hodge fronted court last year, where he was jailed with immediate parole and probation with a $1000 bond.
Analysis of Hodge's computer identified access to files involving children between 11 and 14.