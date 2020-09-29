Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan was allegedly assaulted at a Proserpine pub earlier this month. Picture: Evan Morgan
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan was allegedly assaulted at a Proserpine pub earlier this month. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

NAMED: Whitsunday man fronts court over alleged MP assault

Elyse Wurm
29th Sep 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WHITSUNDAY man has faced court for the first time after being charged with the alleged assault of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

Gordon Trevor Hopes had his matter briefly mentioned at Proserpine Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Hopes, 57, was charged with common assault earlier this month after the alleged incident on September 18 at the Metropole Hotel in Proserpine.

The Mount Julian man had his matter adjourned during proceedings on Monday.

His next scheduled court date is October 12.

alleged assault crime jason costigan mp proserpine magistrates court whitsunday mp
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: The best hairdresser in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The best hairdresser in the Whitsundays

        Fashion & Beauty The nominees are in. Now it’s time to help choose who will be crowned the best hairdresser in the Whitsundays.

        Airlie Beach driver secures podium finish despite pandemic

        Premium Content Airlie Beach driver secures podium finish despite pandemic

        Motor Sports Hours in the garage during lockdown proved successful for the Targa Great Barrier...

        APPROVED: New $1b coal mine to create 1000 local jobs

        Premium Content APPROVED: New $1b coal mine to create 1000 local jobs

        Business Early works can begin immediately but it’s expected core construction activities at...

        PROPERTY: What your suburb was worth during lockdown

        Premium Content PROPERTY: What your suburb was worth during lockdown

        Property The real estate industry faced tough challenges during the COVID lockdown between...