NAMED: Whitsunday residents in court for drug possession

Whitsunday residents have fronted court after being busted with drugs. Picture: iStock

Gus Arthur Bermingham

Police arrested a Proserpine man for fighting in Airlie Beach, but officers later found cocaine in his wallet.

Gus Arthur Bermingham faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to plead guilty to public nuisance, obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told the court police saw three men fighting near LiveLife Pharmacy in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct in December.

Bermingham was seen punching two other men and then when police tried to place him under arrest, he tried to run away and they tasered him in the torso.

The court heard only one of the taser probes stuck, but Bermingham broke the wire and fled.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Bermingham was later found and placed under arrest.

When police searched his wallet they found a clip seal bag with cocaine inside.

Magistrate James Morton said firing the taser at Bermingham while he was running away was a “cowboyish style of policing”.

Lawyer Sam Foster said Bermingham, 21, was born and raised in Proserpine and was enjoying a night out with friends when the incident occurred.

“Two of the men that he was engaged in the fight with had started picking on one of his apprentices,” Mr Foster said.

“Mr Bermingham’s best friend initially tried to calm the situation before he was punched by one of the men and knocked unconscious.

“Mr Bermingham acted immediately to this by jumping to the defence of his friend.”

Mr Foster noted Bermingham had been before the court before, including for re-entering a venue after he was asked to leave, but he was otherwise a good member of the public.

Mr Morton warned Bermingham if he kept up the bad behaviour he could expect more serious penalties.

“Fair enough you are out and about and you are looking after somebody you work with,” Mr Morton said.

“But you have gone about it the wrong way.”

Bermingham was fined $1500 and no convictions were recorded. He was also banned from the Safe Night Precinct until February next year.

Jesse Alexander George Street

When police pulled over a car on Shute Harbour Rd in January, they could smell marijuana wafting from the open windows.

Jesse Alexander George Street was the driver and told police he was dropping off his passenger.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said both Street and his passenger were detained for a search, with Street admitting he had marijuana in his pocket.

Police also found marijuana in the car, with a total of 9.8g of the drugs found.

Street, who held a learner licence, also recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.025, when he was required to have a reading of zero.

At Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, Street pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and drink-driving on a learner licence.

Street told the court he had a few beers that night because his mother passed away.

The 27-year-old Jubilee Pocket man said he did not have any children and worked in security.

He was fined a total of $1050 and disqualified from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.

Nathan Michael Spiewak

A search warrant conducted at a property on Strathdickie Rd, Hamilton Plains, uncovered marijuana and other drug-related items.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court Nathan Michael Spiewak was found in possession of 1.3g of marijuana and also had a plastic water pipe and two bottles of hydroponic nutrient used to help marijuana grow.

A needle and syringe were also found in a bedroom.

Spiewak pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs and failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith, for Spiewak, said the 43-year-old Hamilton Plains man had pleaded guilty early and was on a disability pension, but previously worked as a plasterer.

Magistrate James Morton fined Spiewak $850 and convictions were recorded.