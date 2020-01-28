Menu
Bowen Magistrate Court.
NAMED: 26 people to appear in Bowen court today

Jordan Gilliland
28th Jan 2020 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM
Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday courtroom, for a range of different charges.

Here's who is fronting Bowen Magistrate Court today, January 28.

 

Auda, Karen

Bauer, Claire Anne

Burrows, Michael Patrick John

Connolly, Adam Thomas

Davies, Cody Wiri

Davis, Sarina Carly

Flanagan, James Steven William

Flynn, Keiran Robert

Harvey, Cian Eward

Herdy, Darryn John

Jensen, Beau Allen Phillip

Kean, Geoffrey Peter

Le, Du Hai

Lydom, Steven Gary

Marshall, Robert Luke

Mclennan, Halen Roger Lee

Mctackett, Kyle Robin

Murdock, Arthur James

Nicholls, Christine Anne

Norrey, Tia Ada Mary

Nugent, Mark David

Phillips, Kieren Lee

Poplawska, Rehannan Gibson

Ryle, Paul Andrew

Spiteri, Joseph Larry

Whitsunday Times

