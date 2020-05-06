Menu
Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.
Crime

Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

Zizi Averill
6th May 2020 7:06 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay District Court – Criminal Sittings

ZAHRA;

MILNER;

NILSSON; Jamie Christopher

Mackay Magistrates Courts

Benning, Kerren Ellen

Doyle, Bryce Daniel Gary

Dunworth, Liam Michael

Kris, Raymond Kevin

Lahrmann, Alexandra Elizabeth

Mcdonald, Trent Robert, Mr

Weazel, Brendan Ronald Dean Patrick

Zemek, John

Bowen Magistrates Courts

Collins, Jake Brodie

