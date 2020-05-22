Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay District Court Criminal Sittings

SOMMERFELD; ROLLS;

HILSLEY, Herbert Charles

BLAIR;

ABELL; ROOS;

LINDSAY, Howard Kerry

Mackay Magistrates Court

Barker, Codey Ethan

Benning, Kerren Ellen

Charry, Mark David

Ghilotti, Anthony Victor, Mr

Hill, Matthew Levi

Mulawa, Troy John

Tapim, Brian Illington Trent

Widgell, Ronald Alfred

Woods, Danelle Yvonne Stanfield

Wright, Anders

Bowen Magistrates Court

Mcavoy, Preston Kurt