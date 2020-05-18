Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges
Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges
News

Names of everyone due in Mackay, Proserpine courts

Zizi Averill
18th May 2020 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay District Court Criminal Sittings

WALTERS & WALTERS; SOMMERFELD; BLAIR; HODGETTS; WHITFIELD;

WALKER, Conan William (V/L)

RICHARDSON, Kate Marie

WILLETT, Kacie Elizabeth

Mackay Magistrates Court

Bowering, Allen James, Mr

Dix, Allan Michael

Eden, Luke Nathan, Mr

Giddy, Christopher Robert

Lishman, Bernhardette

Morris, Steven Leonard

Morton, Calveston Lee

Mulawa, Troy John

Sauney, Amie Marie

Stephens, Dieter Dean

Proserpine Magistrates Court

Al Darmaki, Shihab Ahmed Hamdan Sal, Mr

Amos, Jenna

Bacon, Rebecca Leigh, Miss

Burgess, Daniel James

Chancellor, Todd Henry, Mr

Coulson, Kristopher Thomas

Dagg, Robert James

Davis, Jordon Michael

Dwyer, Crystal Michelle-Jayde, Miss

Gabey, David John

Gillies, Jarred Leith George, Mr

Ginger, Jodie Maree

Hume, Amanda Marie

Lamborne, Paul Michael, Mr

Magnusson, Ryan Joseph, Mr

Mason, Nicholas Thomas

Maund, Sophie Gabriel, Ms

Middleton, Karlene Louise

Purtell, John Francis

Reeves, Dean Leslie

Rival De Rouville, Victoria Lisa Jeanne Clau

Teunis, Mark Jacob, Mr

Thompson, Ethan James

Tozer, Sean Joseph

Trapp, Shannon Joseph

Moranbah Magistrates Court

Morris, Steven Leonard

More Stories

mackay court and crime mackay court list mackay crime mackay district court mackay magistrates court moranbah court moranbah court list moranbah crime moranbah magistrates court proserpine court proserpine court list proserpine crime proserpine magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ready, set, shadow spar: Karate makes return to Whitsundays

        premium_icon Ready, set, shadow spar: Karate makes return to Whitsundays

        Sport With eased restrictions, a local dojo can now offer bootcamps to the community

        Region’s water network made more resilient

        premium_icon Region’s water network made more resilient

        Council News The Whitsunday water supply will soon be more reliable than ever.

        $12.5M and 360 jobs stripped from Mackay industry

        premium_icon $12.5M and 360 jobs stripped from Mackay industry

        News Coronavirus restrictions have dealt the critical industry a devastating blow - but...

        Sex, crime fears for teens in lockdown

        premium_icon Sex, crime fears for teens in lockdown

        Education Fears of teen sex, crime increase during school closures