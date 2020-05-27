Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges
Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges
Crime

Names of everyone due in Mackay, Proserpine courts

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
27th May 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay District Court Criminal Sittings

SCHAFFERIUS; RUSSELL;

HEATH, Casey Richard

Mackay District Court Applications to Court

SPITERI v. CHETCUTI

Mackay Magistrates Court

David, Dick Roy

Day, Bradley Robert

Drew, Nathan Oswald, Mr

Dunworth, Liam Michael

Mcarthur, Mathew John

Mcgregor, Dylan Scott Kern

Mckellar, Shane Albert, Mr

Shadlow, Brendan James

Proserpine Magistrates Court

Blair, Lachlan Charles

More Stories

mackay mackay court mackay court list mackay crime mackay district court mackay magistrates court proserpine proserpine court proserpine court list proserpine crime proserpine magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Give us funding so we can keep saving lives’: VMR president

        premium_icon ‘Give us funding so we can keep saving lives’: VMR president

        News VMR president Mal Priday is calling for the Queensland Government to get in line with other states and fund the volunteer organisation so they can keep helping to save...

        ‘The whole season will be wiped out’

        premium_icon ‘The whole season will be wiped out’

        News Tourist park owner calls for borders to be reopened in time for school holidays.

        Police find man ‘hiding in cupboard’ after being dobbed in

        premium_icon Police find man ‘hiding in cupboard’ after being dobbed in

        Crime The man was found twice in 24 hours breaching a domestic violence order

        Tough start hasn’t broken spirits of new cafe owners

        premium_icon Tough start hasn’t broken spirits of new cafe owners

        Business Find out how this Bowen business has coped since opening just nine days before...