Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Business

Nanny paid just $2 an hour to work up to 106-hour a week

by Campbell Gellie
17th Jul 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney businessman and his wife are being chased for $155,000 for allegedly paying their nanny $2.33 an hour, forcing her to work up to 106 hours a week and giving her two days off in a year.

The Fair Work Ombudsman launched proceedings in the Federal Court against Award Global managing director Tony Lam and his wife Tiffanie Tong on Tuesday.

The regulator alleged Mr Lam made Filipino nanny Joan Doren Calderon Romero work between 88 and 106 hours a day for $12,574 a year.

The Statement of Claim filed to the Federal Court by the ombudsman states Ms Romero worked for the Lam family from May 2016 to May 2017.

She was given two days off, one in October and another in April.

It states Ms Romero was responsible for looking after the Lam's two children, school runs, cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, and gardening at the family's Pitt St apartment.

Ms Romero was expected to work from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and 7am to 11am on weekends.

The next court listing is October 29.

More Stories

nanny overworked underpayment

Top Stories

    Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    Business The local property owner spending millions on new restaurant and cafe

    An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    premium_icon An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    Crime Drunk father of three refused police request for a breath test

    Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    premium_icon Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    News Minister for Employment and Small Business stops by Proserpine.

    OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    premium_icon OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    Business This venue is almost ready to open its doors.