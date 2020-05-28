Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Naomi Watts embraces new ‘trashy’ style in isolation

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
28th May 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Academy award-nominee Naomi Watts is relying on her self-deprecating sense of humour to get her through the global health crisis.

The Loudest Voice star shared hilarious before and after photos of her "trashy" quarantine look on Instagram, and compared a glamorous throwback to a less flattering selfie.

She was first pictured in a striking black gown, followed by a garbage bag and gardening gloves in the after photo.

"Trashy looks... then and now," she captioned the post.

Watts has been in quarantine in New York with her two children Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11.

She said keeping in touch with friends and family has helped her adjust to uncertain times.

"There are good days and bad days," she told W magazine.

"It feels almost impossible to keep one's marbles in place. I try to think small: small victories, and checking things off the list one by one, avoiding thinking too far ahead.

"Apart from all the self-care things, I try my best to keep in touch with friends and family. And as far as those conversations are concerned, I try to think big, with no small talk. We have deep, philosophical, meaningful conversations, to help me feel connected. Community is everything."

Watts shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber.

Originally published as Naomi Watts embraces new 'trashy' style in isolation

More Stories

Show More
actor celebrity lockdown naomi watts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Robbie Katter calls for local ‘rag’ support

        premium_icon Robbie Katter calls for local ‘rag’ support

        News As hundreds of regional and community newspapers close down, Robbie Katter said the loss of the local ‘rag’ will send shockwaves through the regions.

        • 28th May 2020 2:58 PM
        Decision made on popular Proserpine sports carnival

        premium_icon Decision made on popular Proserpine sports carnival

        Rugby League The Paul Bowman Cup brought more than 4000 people to Proserpine last year

        Vodka-drinking driver receives unfortunate birthday present

        premium_icon Vodka-drinking driver receives unfortunate birthday present

        News A man who turned 32 on the day he fronted court was fined $450 and disqualified...

        Cold snap clears the shelves of winter warmers

        premium_icon Cold snap clears the shelves of winter warmers

        News We’re all trying to keep warm, but the cold snap comes with a safety warning