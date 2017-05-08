24°
NAPLAN does not define you: WCC teacher

Jacob Wilson | 8th May 2017 2:01 PM
Grade 1-2 teacher Lisa Sherrington with her class.
Grade 1-2 teacher Lisa Sherrington with her class. Jacob Wilson

NAPLAN scores do not paint a complete picture.

This is the message Whitsunday Christian College teacher Lisa Sherrington wants to get across.

Two years ago Ms Sherrington found a written piece which reflected her thoughts on the NAPLAN test.

This week she re-wrote that piece to reflect what she has seen first-hand at Whitsunday Christian College, and send a heart-felt message to the school community ahead of the tests.

"The people who score these tests don't know that some of you have beautiful singing voices, can dance gracefully or are clever at teaching others how to use computer programs," she said.

"The people who score these tests have not seen the way some of you can do a one handed cartwheel in gymnastics or the way you love to help your teachers when no one else is around.

"The scores you get from tests like NAPLAN will tell you how well you did on these three days, but they will not tell you everything."

Ms Sherington said whether it was her own kids or other students she had watched grow, her message could be applied to everyone.

"It's not my words, I read it a few years ago and changed parts which didn't apply to us as a school," she said.

"It was just a beautiful message to help people remember what's important.

"It's about not putting pressure on kids to perform for testing. There was a lot of personal things to do with my children and kids from my class and I thought it was more about what's important."

The full piece can be read below:

I have a special message for all of the children at Whitsunday Christian College.

Soon, our Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 students will sit their NAPLAN tests and there is something very important that each of you should know.　　

Tests like NAPLAN do not assess everything that makes each of you exceptional and unique.

The people who score these tests don't know that some of you have beautiful singing voices, can dance gracefully or are clever at teaching others how to use computer programs. The people who score these tests have not seen the way some of you can do a one handed cartwheel in gymnastics or the way you love to help your teachers when no one else is around. They have not heard you speak confidently to a large group and have never seen how amazing and detailed your drawings are. They do not know that you are always there for your friends when they are feeling sad.　

They do not know that you love sports or that you have a brilliant rugby kick. They do not know that you get up and train with your mum every morning so you can represent your school for Cross Country. The do not know that you have just played eight games of soccer over the last three days as you so desperately want to get into the NQ team.

The people who score these tests do not know that you get your little sister breakfast some mornings and pack your own lunch when Mum and Dad are busy. They do not see you read your little cousins stories and play with them on the weekends. They do not know that you are kind, thoughtful and caring. They do not know that every day at school, you always do your best. They do not know this because things like this cannot be tested.

The scores you get from tests like NAPLAN will tell you how well you did on these three days, but they will not tell you everything. These scores can't tell you that you can now understand how to do long division that you once found difficult. These scores can't tell you that you now know why a Science experiment works. These scores can't tell you that your beautiful smile each morning lights up your teacher's day. These scores can't tell you how amazing and special each and every one of you are.

Remember, there is no one way to 'test' all of the wonderful things that make you special.

Topics:  naplan whitsunday christian college

