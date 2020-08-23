Menu
NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

by Isabel Vincent, NY Post
23rd Aug 2020 6:30 PM

 

According to NASA, this year could end with a bang.

Scientists recently spotted an asteroid on a direct collision course to Earth - projected to hit a day before the presidential elections in November.

The flying space object, known as 2018VP1, is expected on Nov. 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The asteroid is 6.5 feet in diameter, according to NASA data, and first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California two years ago.

 

While the asteroid will come close to our atmosphere, the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.
The space agency says there could be three potential impacts "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, with the chance of a direct impact less than 1 per cent."

Rest assured, the agency has determined the asteroid probably won't have a deep impact, let alone wipe out the planet.

This article originally appeared on The Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

