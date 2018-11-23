Nathan Fleming wins at the Adventure Tourism Awards

Nathan Fleming, Peter Claxton, Jan Claxton and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox earlier in the year at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards.

IN A continued winning streak for the Whitsunday Tourism industry, Ocean Rafting's Nathan Fleming won the Young Industry Legend Award at the Adventure Tourism Awards and Youth Tourism Conference held on the Gold Coast.

The industry-led awards program and the conference is a first for the backpacker and youth travel Industry, and the Whitsunday region was well represented with finalists in three of the 31 categories on the night, including True Blue Sailing in the Best Tour category for Queensland and Whitsundays Sailing Adventures in the Ecotourism category.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said that it was great to see the Whitsundays industry recognised throughout the evening.

"Nathan has worked for a number of youth adventure products throughout Queensland, however, has been a stand out through his role with Ocean Rafting,” Ms Wheeler said.

"Nathan is one of those people when you are around him, he makes you feel welcome and valued.”

Jan Claxton, owner of Ocean Rafting said they were extremely proud of Nathan for winning the award.

"He truly deserves it for the amazing work he does to not only promote our products but the destinations and industry in general.

"He is definitely one of a kind and is very deserving of this recognition for his outstanding contribution to the tourism industry.”

Mr Fleming is battling osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of bone cancer, which he was diagnosed with in August, and has been undergoing treatment in Brisbane.

His friends and family raised over $20,000 in September, to help with the costs of his treatment.

The Adventure Tourism sector is a vital part of the Australian and especially Whitsundays tourism offering, and the awards were made extra special with the inclusion of consumer voting, as well as an individual expert judging panel.