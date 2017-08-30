National audience hit

PARADISE: Palm Bay Resort was screened to a national audience at its best.

MORE than 500,000 people across Australia have already seen the Whitsundays - at its very best - on their TV screens.

And that figure will increase as re-runs of one of Melbourne's leading travel programs Postcards continues to hit a national audience this week.

The Postcards team visited the Whitsundays on August 8-9 to film their segment at Palm Bay Resort on Long Island, featuring the premium tourism opportunities on offer.

Show host Rebecca Judd showcased the various styles of accommodation on the island, Balinese style furniture, Ocean View House, Palm Bay Bar, idyllic swimming pool, and much more.

The crew then hopped on board a Solway Lass Tall Ship tour, which Ms Judd described as an experience akin to sailing on board a Pirates of the Caribbean ship.

Finally, Whitehaven Beach was put in the spotlight at its very best with a sunset golden sky backdrop, pure white sand and pristine blue waters.

The coverage was part of a Tourism and Events Queensland partnership with Postcards to develop a complete Queensland episode, highlighting essential coastal experiences.

Cairns and the Gold Coast were also featured prominently in the episode.

The first screening was exclusively broadcast in Victoria on August 27.

Postcards can be viewed on 9Life (Channel 94) this week on Friday, 2pm, Saturday, 11am and Sunday, 9.30am.