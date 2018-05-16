National exposure for those with eye for photography

SNAP the perfect shot and and gain national exposure with Tourism Whitsundays.

TW is on the hunt for a the Whitsundays Visitor Guide's new cover photo.

Seize your opportunity to showcase your hidden or known talents to the world, by submitting an entry.

Take the opportunity to adventure to your favourite spot to snap the perfect sunrise or sunset.

Or if you already have a ripper picture that encompasses the wonderful Whitsundays that is less than six months old, TW wants to have a gander.

The competition is open to all ages, entries will close at 5pm on Friday, June 29, leaving you plenty of time to plan or spontaneously capture your entry.

TW general manager Tash Wheeler said the Visitor Guide was Tourism Whitsundays' major piece of marketing collateral, with 80,000 copies printed, as well as a digital version available to download online.

"Help us to spread the word and find an awesome image that really captures the essence of the Whitsundays,” she said.

"It can be anything that captures your imagination, from any part of our wonderful region, but the image must say 'Whitsundays'.”

Competition

Visitor guide cover pic.

Entries close 5pm Friday June 29 2018.

Submit via Tourism Whitsundays website.