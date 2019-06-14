Menu
Police allege the 67-year-old sent indecent messages to an under age girl.
National karate coach allegedly sent obscene texts to teen

Jasmine Minhas
13th Jun 2019 3:45 PM | Updated: 8:30 PM
POLICE have alleged a Coffs Harbour martial arts instructor and national karate coach told investigators he "felt important" when he allegedly sent sexually-explicit material to an underage girl, court papers reveal.

Mark William Passmore, aged 67, stands accused of sending the messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The eighth dan black belt, who has been a long-term coach for the National and World All Styles competitions, allegedly sent the messages on two occasions between January and February.

Court papers state Mr Passmore told investigators from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad "I get carried away, I guess I felt important," after his arrest.

"His manipulation has been shown in the facts to use his power of authority to this child. There is an obvious concern for other children who attend the karate studio," police said.

"The accused person has made specific and direct sexual suggestions toward the child."

Police have also accused Mr Passmore of attempting to "intimidate or manipulate" the alleged victim and her family.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Passmore has been granted conditional bail and must not use social media or email, and cannot be in the company of anyone under 16.

He will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on July 23.

Coffs Coast Advocate

