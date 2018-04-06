Menu
Login
News

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.
Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris. Ben Norris

IN THE wake off Tropical Cyclone Iris Queensland National Parks have announced island campgrounds, walking tracks and public moorings are closed.

The closure will continue until all risks posed by the storm have been assessed and are deemed safe to reopen.　

Cooperation from the public is greatly appreciated.

Updates on the status of Whitehaven Beach and Tongue Point have also been released. 　

Whitehaven Beach is open. This includes the picnic area, toilets and associated walking tracks.　

Tongue Point is still be assessed for damage.

Topics:  cyclone iris queensland national parks tc iris whitehaven beach whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

STAGE one of the Whitsunday Sports Park $6.5 million dollars revamp has begun with works expected to be finished by winter next year.

Wait for Whitsunday shade sails finally over

Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions have been hard at work manufacturing sails for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Wait for Whitsunday shade sails finally over.

Police seeking witnesses to Proserpine assault

Proserpine's Main Street file photo.

PROSERPINE police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault

Try for mangrove jack or barra in small creeks

TOP CATCH: Darryl Nock with a cracker of a queenfish which measured in at 1.07 metres and landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Try for a creek mangrove jack.

Local Partners