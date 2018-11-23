Menu
SPECIAL PRESENTATION: Cannonvale's Joan Rose and Bill Rose received life memberships of the RSL for the work they do for the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL.
News

National RSL life membership for couple

by Monique Preston
23rd Nov 2018 9:23 AM

A CANNONVALE couple has been awarded life memberships of the national RSL.

Bill and Joan Rose received their life memberships at the RSL North Queensland Armistice 100 years on gala dinner in Townsville on Saturday night.

The life memberships are in recognition of their services to the Queensland RSL through the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL sub-branch.

The couple has been involved in the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL sub-branch since it started in 1999.

Mr Rose was the inaugural president and has been on the committee ever since in a plethora of roles.

Currently he is the sub-branch's deputy president and welfare officer, with his role involving him visiting veterans once a month to deliver their RSL newsletters and generally just check they are OK.

He also maintains the RSL's vehicle and memorabilia and helps with badge selling before Anzac and Remembrance Days.

Mrs Rose organises and does the sub-branch's badge selling, as well as running fundraising raffles twice a month and "helping out where I can”.

The life membership recognition came as a surprise to the pair.

"I was stunned. Other than being the national or state president, it is right up there (with honours),” Mr Rose said.

"We thought we'd do something to help the community.”

Mrs Rose also spoke of her shock at receiving the award.

"It's a major honour,” she said.

"We got the shock of our lives. It was all unbeknown to us.

"We're only doing what we should be doing - helping our service men and women.

"It's just our way of doing it.”

Mrs Rose also paid tribute to the community.

"We would like to thank the public for their help they have given us,” she said.

airlie beach/whitsunday rsl sub-branch life members rsl whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

