Native plants, cultural traditions in focus at Bowen school

(From left) Isabel Wallis, Jess Vakameilalo from Juru Enterprises Limited, Aaliyah Terare, Sean Padilla and Julie Keane of North Queensland Bulk Ports grow plants for NAIDOC Week celebrations at Bowen State School.

(From left) Isabel Wallis, Jess Vakameilalo from Juru Enterprises Limited, Aaliyah Terare, Sean Padilla and Julie Keane of North Queensland Bulk Ports grow plants for NAIDOC Week celebrations at Bowen State School.

A SPOTLIGHT was placed on cultural traditions and growing native plants when Bowen State School students helped celebrate NAIDOC Week.

The students took part in NAIDOC activities last week, including traditional painting with the Juru People and learning about artefacts.

On Friday they also participated in celebrations with North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and local traditional owners.

As part of the final day of events, children in Year 4 to 6 had the chance to learn more about the Juru People and their partnership with NQBP in managing the land and waters within the Port of Abbot Point.

More stories:

Bowen police on hunt after hit and run on high speed road

How visit to Bowen played role in history of boomerang

Off-road event entries skyrocket past last year's numbers

Bowen State School principal Christien Payne said he was pleased to host the activity as part of the school's NAIDOC celebrations.

"Our school is committed to ensuring all students see the value of each person's cultural identity," he said.

"So we value the importance of celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and appreciate the opportunity to host Juru and NQBP as part of our NAIDOC celebrations."

Through the day's activities, students learnt more about Bowen's cultural heritage, NQBP's port operations and the various environmental management initiatives undertaken within the region as part of NQBP's partnership with JEL.

(Back, from left) Julie Keane from North Queensland Bulk Ports, Hakon Kreymborg, Jess Vakameilalo from Juru Enterprises Limited, Sienna Napier, Bowen State School's Karenne Williams, Shelby Boers, Hailey Blair, (front) Lily Sanderson and Sebastian Upkett celebrate NAIDOC Week at Bowen State School.

NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin said the event highlighted NQBP's commitment to build stronger relationships with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and enhance cultural heritage awareness within its port communities.

"We're extremely proud to have partnered with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business Juru Enterprises Limited (JEL) to deliver this educational activity," Mr Fertin said.

"NQBP has worked with the Juru People for many years now, to achieve mutual benefits that strengthen the capabilities of the Juru People through training and employment opportunities and enrich the way in which we operate.

"We look forward to providing more educational opportunities in conjunction with JEL in the future."

JEL team leader Jess Vakameilalo said she was excited to expand the partnership with NQBP to deliver Bowen State School students a fun and educational experience.

"It's imperative that we educate our youth to protect, preserve and develop traditional indigenous skills and culture to ensure they are preserved for the many generations to come," she said.

The Juru People are the Native Title holders of the land at the Port of Abbot Point.

NQBP has been working with the Juru People since 2005 and signed an indigenous Land Use Agreement with them in 2012.