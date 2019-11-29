Menu
Native title, Moreton Island and the ‘death of tourism’

by Steven Wardill
29th Nov 2019 1:44 PM
TALK about the death of tourism on Moreton Island after it was passed back into the hands of its traditional owners is completely wrongheaded.

In fact, there's ample evidence to suggest quite the opposite will occur, if it is managed correctly.

The global trend among tourists is for immersive experiences in other cultures.

And this presents countless opportunities for Queensland, given Aboriginal and Torres Strait

Islander peoples represent the oldest two continuing living cultures in the world.

 

 

A global tourism trend means Moreton Island’s native title determination could be a huge positive for the industry.
That's why the State Government has rightly named 2020 the Year of Indigenous Tourism, and why it is investing $3.4 million into the emerging industry.

In fact, the Government might want to consider investing much more.

Maybe a few of Moreton's existing tourism operators and locals were a bit anxious over what the native title determination means.

 

The native title determination opens up new opportunities for tourism operators on Moreton Island, according to Steven Wardill.
However the island, which traditional owners the Quandamooka people call Moorgumpin, is already 98 per cent national park, and the native title determination does not affect freehold or leasehold title.

That means the Tangalooma resort, which began as a whaling station in the 1950s, can go on doing what it's been doing for many years.

In fact, if some of the emerging indigenous experiences that the Quandamooka people have planned for Stradbroke Island can be mirrored on Moorgumpin, Brisbane could become the gateway to some of the best indigenous cultural experiences in the world.

