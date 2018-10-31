Woman’s ‘disturbing’ period photo divides internet
A SWEDISH naturist has divided the internet after sharing a photo of her face smeared in her menstrual blood.
Maxinne Bjork, who also describes herself as a 'yogini', shared the controversial photo with her 46,000 followers on Instagram.
She accompanied the photo with a long caption, explaining why she decided to cover herself in her period blood.
Maxinne wrote: "I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn't have space to deal with it in the moment.
"I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman.
"So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did.
"Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood.
View this post on Instagram
Gaaahh I'm sooo stocked that my erotic short novel "The conscious play party" is number 2 on the top list at @storytel.se in least than a week 😍💕 Yey!!! Tonight I'm celebrating ⭐️⭐️✨🍾 The novel is in Swedish, so sorry my other languages speaking followers💕 But here is a little taste out of the novel for my native people ✨ "Gonggongen avbröt oss. Värdarna ville ha allas uppmärksamhet för att öppningsceremonin skulle ske gemensamt. Det våta i mina trosor började leta sig ut längs med benen. Vad var det med den här mannen som gjorde mig helt snurrig i huvudet av kåthet? Jag blickade ner mot hans byxor och såg hans stånd. En energifors flödade igenom hela min kropp och jag fick sansa mig för att inte släppa ut ett högt stön, i vetskap om att jag snart skulle få vidröra universums gåva till njutningen innanför hans byxor" Picture made by amazingly talented @kamillacollages
"Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness. After some crying I started laughing instead."
Originally from Sweden but now living in Bali, her post seemed to refer to some family problems.
She continued: "I'm so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters.
"The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But that's life.
"And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love."
Her photo racked up more than 3000 likes, but people also criticised her, branding her "mentally sick" and "disturbed".
Comments were disabled on the photo, but Maxinne took the time to hit out at her haters in another post.
View this post on Instagram
I see myself♥️ And I try to listen and follow my emotions and what my body tells me. What is right in this moment? Do I enjoy myself? What makes me happy, sad or stressed? Do I ground myself enough? That is so important - to be aware and to listen. Before I was just working my way through life like an steamroller, without pausing to feel what's really going on inside me. I'm so happy with my progress. Now I feel that this city life is getting a little too much and making me overwhelmed. Which means it's the right moment to make a move 😍 Good that I have the freedom to do so✨✨
She wrote: "So interesting how people can't accept that we all are different and have different views about life.
"I'm not telling people to think like me, but with my actions I want to express to people to listen to their hearts, and do what feels right for them even though it doesn't fit the norm.
"And that's why I even use social media, I want to spread how I live, so people can be inspired to dare to live how they want to live.
"I'm not trying to change any one, be you! And bad comments that I'm mentally sick doesn't really affect me.
"Maybe I am? But oh my, how great it feels to be mentally disturbed then I love my life!"
With comments enabled, people both praised her period post and questioned her.
One person said: "Cringe, pls visit a psychotherapist."
Another said: "It's your account do whatever you want, but covering up with your own menstrual blood means that something is wrong."
But this person supported her, saying: "The blood post, I get it 100% its kool, keep it there, it's a shame u had to turn off comments because people are so closed up."
Maxinne is no stranger to controversy, frequently posting nude snaps on her page and sharing details about her yoni, aka vagina, massages.