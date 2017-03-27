Navy and Airforce on their way

THERE could be light at the end of the tunnel for the Whitsundays, with Navy and Airforce services deployed in the latest measures being taken to ensure a rapid response to Cyclone Debbie.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the deployment of the Defence Force's humanitarian aid ship to north and central regions as well as Navy and Airforce helicopters and planes on stand by would ensure as much support as possible.

"I have just received the latest advice from the Minister for Defence Marise Payne and the Chief of the Defence Force, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, on preparations being taken at a Federal Government level to provide assistance to communities which may be impacted by Cyclone Debbie," he said.

"As a precaution, HMAS Choules, the nominated HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) ship, departed Sydney this morning and is heading north to Queensland to be ready to support recovery efforts if needed.

"Air Force aircraft in Townsville, Amberley and Darwin are on standby to provide airlift capability for the delivery of essential stores and equipment as well as wide area surveillance."

Mr Christensen encouraged everyone to make sure they were taking all necessary precautions to prepare for Cyclone Debbie and the possibility of resulting storm surge.