Charles Barkley came under fire for a controversial comment about the women in the US state of Georgia during an NBA broadcast.
Celebrity

NBA great compares women to ‘bulldogs’

by Jenna Lemoncelli
24th Apr 2021 1:00 PM

Charles Barkley ruffled some feathers on Friday's episode of Inside the NBA after he took aim at the appearance of women in the US state of Georgia.

While recapping the Dallas Mavericks' 115-110 win over the LA Lakers, co-host Ernie Johnson praised Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for recording 29 points in the game. When KCP's college career at the University of Georgia was brought up in the conversation, Barkley offered an eyebrow-raising reply.

"Georgia the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there," Barkley said.

Johnson immediately fired back at Barkley, who starred at SEC rival Auburn during his college days, over the comment.

"So totally uncalled for," said Johnson, later adding, "not even gonna dignify that with a response".

This isn't the first time Barkley has come under fire for on-air comments about women.

During a 2014 episode of Inside the NBA Barkley made offensive statements about women in San Antonio.

"Some big ol' women down there (in San Antonio) … that's a gold mine for Weight Watchers," he said at the time, while discussing the Spurs.

Barkley continued, "Victoria is definitely a secret (in San Antonio) … they can't wear no Victoria's Secret down there. They wear bloomers down there … ain't nothing skimpy down there."

The past comments were met with call-outs by organisations including, the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance and the Obesity Action Coalition.

- New York Post

Originally published as NBA great compares women to 'bulldogs'

charles barkley sexism

