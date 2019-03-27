NBN warning as scammer concerns spike

RESIDENTS are told be wary of scammers impersonating National Broadband Network officials, with the corporation recording a significant spike in concerning reports.

The NBN Co has released information online in an effort to help residents understand how to identify and avoid scammers posing as technicians.

The advice comes after an 84 per cent increase in inquiries about suspected scams made to the wholesaler's contact centre since October 2018.

About 19 per cent of those calls originated from Queensland.

More than 1.76 million Queensland homes and businesses are now able to order an NBN service from their preferred phone and internet retailer, with the rollout scaling up in Australia's capital cities.

Head of NBN local for Queensland Ryan Williams said people must understand the steps involved in making the switch, including how and when NBN Co and retailers would communicate with customers.

"It's important to remember the key point of contact for Australians connecting to the National Broadband Network will always be their preferred phone and internet service provider," he said

"This is because NBN Co is a wholesale-only company and does not sell services directly to the public.

"In fact, connecting to the NBN is not automatic and people need to contact their preferred phone or internet provider to make the switch."

Mr Williams urged residents and businesses to be vigilant of callers claiming to be from the NBN Co requesting personal or financial information.

"We will never make unsolicited calls or door-knock to sell broadband services to the public," he said.

"We will never request remote access to a resident's computer and we will never make unsolicited requests for payment or financial information.

"Protect yourself by verifying who are you are talking to. If in doubt, hang up and call your retail service provider."